You can get Amazon’s newest Echo Dot and 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for less than $5 right now — here’s how

source Avery Hartmans

Amazon is offering the newest version of the Echo Dot for $1 to new subscribers of Amazon Music Unlimited.

Amazon Music Unlimited is currently $0.99 a month for the next three months as a separate limited-time promotion.

By entering the promo code “DOT1” while signing up for Amazon Music Unlimited, new subscribers will receive a $48.99 credit towards the purchase of the Echo Dot.

If you’ve ever been interested in the Amazon Echo Dot, now might be the best chance to get the smart home speaker for just a fraction of the cost.

Amazon is giving away the newest version of the Echo Dot for $1 to new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers as a part of a limited-time offer. But new subscribers to Music Unlimited can also sign up now to get the first three months for $0.99 per month, a separate promotional price.

That means that by combining the deals, you can get the Echo Dot for under $5, so long as you’re starting a new Amazon Music Unlimited subscription.

Here are the steps to get the deal working.

First, visit Amazon Music Unlimited to start the sign-up process.

source Amazon

You can find the promotional sign-up on the main Amazon Music Unlimited page.

Choose the Individual plan, then click “Enter promo code” before joining.

source Amazon

The Individual Plan option will charge your $3 for three months of access to Amazon Music Unlimited, a nice trial period for your new Echo Dot.

Enter the promo code “DOT1” to receive your promotional credit.

source Amazon

You should see this box after entering the code, then click “Join Now.”

source Amazon

After signing up, manually add the new Echo Dot to your cart and proceed to check out.

source Amazon

Find the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and pick the color you want – it comes in charcoal, heather gray, and sandstone.

Make sure your cart shows your promotional balance of $48.99.

source Amazon

Finish checking out — and wait for your Echo Dot to ship!

source Amazon

Once your order is complete, you should be all set. My order, which I completed on November 19th, said the Echo Dot would likely arrive between November 29th and December 4th.

While Amazon Music Unlimited subscriptions can be cancelled at any time, you should probably keep the subscription active until after your receive your Echo Dot.