Amazon’s Echo Show is back to its cheapest price ever — get it for $50 off through February 14

You can watch videos and get visual responses from Alexa on the 10.1-inch screen, and the Echo Show has a camera so you can video chat with other Show or Echo Spot owners.

The Show’s built-in ZigBee antenna can also control smart home accessories, including Alexa-compatible security cameras, so you can see what’s going on in your home on the screen.

The Echo Show is on sale for $179.99 until February 14 at 9 p.m. PST as part of Amazon’s Valentine’s Day hardware sale. The $50 discount brings the Show back to its lowest price ever, and it’s the first time it’s been on sale since the holidays. If you’re thinking about getting a smart home hub with a screen, the Echo Show is an excellent choice at this price.

The Show’s stand out feature is its screen. The 10.1-inch, 720P screen lets you see visual answers to your questions as opposed to just hearing them. For example, if you ask Amazon’s smart assistant Alexa about the weather, the Show will display a five-day forecast on its screen. That’s a lot more convenient than waiting to hear about the conditions of each day one by one.

You can also watch video clips from different news sources, check out recipes, or view full-length TV shows and movies from Prime Video and Hulu if you have a subscription. There’s no YouTube app on the Show because of the public feud between Amazon and Google, which is a shame, and Netflix is a no-show, too, but Amazon is working to get more video on the device.

Plus, you can video chat with other Echo Show and Echo Spot owners with Amazon’s free video calling service, thanks to the Show’s 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The Show can also display a live video feed from an Alexa-compatible smart security camera, like the Wyze Cam, Amazon Cloud Cam, or Ring Video Doorbell.

Like every other Echo, the Show can control smart home gadgets, but only the Show and Echo Plus have a ZigBee antenna inside. The antenna allows the Show to directly control certain accessories, like Philips’ Hue smart bulbs, that otherwise require their own hub to function.

The last time the Show was on sale, it was backordered for weeks so if you’re on the fence, don’t wait too long. It’s a great deal at this price.