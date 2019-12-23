Ecobee smart thermostats are up to $77 off at Amazon — a clever last-minute gift that will arrive by Christmas

source Best Buy

Ecobee makes some of the best smart thermostats out there, thanks to the fact that they work with room sensors and integrate with lots of smart home ecosystems.

For a limited time, Ecobee smart thermostats are available at iimpressive discounts.

The deals only run until January 3, so its worth acting quick if you’re interested.

The deals are available now through January 3 – so, if you’re interested, it’s worth acting quick. Here’s a rundown of the deals available.

Ecobee SmartThermostat

The Ecobee SmartThermostat is Ecobee’s latest and greatest thermostat offering a number of features that you won’t get anywhere else. Notably, the device has Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant built right into it, meaning that you don’t necessarily need to buy an Echo separately if you won’t want to. The device also looks intriguing and cool, and integrates with Ecobee room sensors, which allow you to set the temperature of the thermostat based on individual rooms. The thermostat is well-designed, works with a range of smart home ecosystems (including Apple HomeKit), and is perfect for those who want to bring some serious smarts to their home.

You can get the device in a pack with one room sensor, or in a pack with two room sensors – and there are deals on both.

Ecobee 3 Lite

Perhaps you like the idea of bringing smart features to your home, but prefer to save a bit of cash – in which case it’s worth considering the Ecobee 3 Lite. The Ecobee 3 Lite offers many of the same features as the SmartThermostat including the stunning design and smart integration with room sensors. The main feature not on offer here are the built-in Alexa integration – but if that doesn’t matter to you, then this is the way to go.

Like the SmartThermostat, there are a few deals on offer here – including one with one room sensor, and one with two.