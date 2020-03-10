Coronavirus fallout and the oil-price war will push 2020 GDP into ‘spitting range of a typical global recession,’ Bank of America says

caption A man walks near a Bank of America branch in New York’s Times Square December 11, 2008. source REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Bank of America lowered its global 2020 growth expectation to 2.2% from 2.8% on Tuesday, just two weeks after its last downward revision.

The updated projection lands well below the 3.5% GDP growth trend and places the world economy “in spitting range of a typical global recession,” the team of economists wrote.

The bank cited rapid contagion outside China, slow public health responses, a need for fiscal policy measures, and the breakout of the oil-price war as key factors in cutting their growth estimate.

Two weeks after lowering its expectations for annual global growth, Bank of America is issuing another cut.

World gross domestic product will expand by 2.2% in 2020, the team led by global economist Ethan Harris projected Tuesday, compared to their previous estimate of 2.8% growth. The bank slashed its forecast for US growth to 1.2% from 1.6%, while eurozone expansion sank to 0.2% from 0.6%.

China’s already faltering economy will bear the brunt of coronavirus’ economic fallout in 2020, the economists wrote. Bank of America’s latest estimate of 4.6% GDP growth in China is 0.6% lower than its projection from two weeks ago and lands at the bottom of major firms’ expectations.

The updated global growth estimate sits well below the 3.5% trend and pushes the world economy “in spitting range of a typical global recession,” the team wrote. The US economy will drag to nearly a complete halt in the second and third quarters before recovering near the end of the year, they added.

source Bank of America Global Research

Bank of America attributed its rapid-fire adjustment to four factors. The spike in cases outside China, where the outbreak originated and has since been mostly contained, raised concerns about how the virus will tear through developed economies, they wrote. The number of cases soared in Italy before the country instituted a nationwide lockdown, serving as a dire warning for nations reporting their first coronavirus cases.

The slow public health responses in certain countries are also increasing the odds of community spread of COVID-19 around the world, the economists said. A country without a universal health care system or effective public health messaging is “only as strong as the weakest link” and should focus on “closing those holes as soon as possible,” according to the bank.

Bank of America cited a reliance on central bank stimulus as another ominous sign for the global economy’s 2020 growth. Fiscal policy actions will be just as necessary as rate cuts to boost spending and keep demand healthy, the team wrote.

The most recently emerging factor mentioned by the economists is the oil-price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia that broke out over the weekend. The lack of an OPEC agreement on Friday prompted tit-for-tat measures between the two largest oil exporters to flood the oil market with new inventory. Further escalation over the weekend contributed to US stocks’ worst session since the financial crisis on Monday.

The countries continued to retaliate early Tuesday, hinting at a prolonged struggle to dominate the commodity market. Bank of America expects the conflict to inflict short-term harm by damaging energy sector infrastructure and place downward pressure on global equities alongside growing coronavirus risks. Any benefit from cheaper oil will be negated by the coronavirus-driven drop in travel activity, the economists added.

Coronavirus has so far killed more than 4,000 people and infected more than 116,000. The US has reported 28 deaths.

