Morgan Stanley breaks down 3 scenarios around how coronavirus will impact stocks and the overall economy

caption Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York source Reuters

In a Monday note, a group of strategists at Morgan Stanley wrote that they are “cautiously optimistic” that the market will rebound from oversold conditions due to coronavirus panic.

Still, the strategists don’t expect stocks to have the same momentum as they did before last week’s slide into correction territory.

Here are three scenarios Morgan Stanley sees for the coronavirus outbreak going forward, and what each would mean for stocks and the US economy.

The coronavirus outbreak has already hit markets hard as investors worry that global growth could come grinding to a halt.

Now, investors are weighing what will happen next and what it could mean for markets and the US economy going forward.

In a Monday note, a group of strategists led by Michael Wilson of Morgan Stanley outlined three scenarios for how the coronavirus outbreak could progress further, and what impact each would have on stocks and the US economy. The stock rally from last fall now looks like a “false breakout” after sharp declines last week, the fastest decline into correction territory since the Great Depression, Wilson wrote.

The strategists are “cautiously optimistic” that the market will bounce from oversold conditions, but don’t expect it to gain as much steam going forward.

“We see solid valuation support at these levels, but we do not expect the rebound to approach prior highs as a false breakout has turned prior support into the new resistance levels and the virus poses a substantial risk to US consumer spending and the economy,” the strategists wrote.

So far, the virus that originated in Wuhan, China, has infected 89,000 and killed 3,000 people. While most of the infections and deaths are in China, the virus, which causes a disease called COVID-19, has spread to at least 60 other countries including Italy, Iran, and the US.

Here are Morgan Stanley’s three scenarios for how the coronavirus outbreak might play out going forward, and how each will impact stocks and the US economy.

Scenario 1: Containment by March

caption Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York source Reuters

Economic Scenario: Disruption to the first quarter of 2020 is limited as the virus outbreak is contained by March and production activity in China stabilizes mid-to-late March. Global growth dips to 2.5% in the first quarter from 2.9% at the end of 2019, but recovers “meaningfully” from the second quarter. US GDP weakens relative to current tracking of 1.7% but recovers in the second quarter.

Market Implications: Demand shock is written off by companies and consumers in the first quarter, and focus is put on earnings growth in the second quarter and beyond.

“We would expect rates move higher in tandem with PE multiples as equity risk premium compresses off of elevated levels,” Wilson wrote. Morgan Stanley’s bull case is S&P 500 to 3,250.

Scenario 2: Escalation in new geographies, disruption extends into 2Q20

caption A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly before the closing bell as the market takes a significant dip in New York source Reuters

Economic Scenario: Disruption extends in the second quarter as new cases rise and peak by the end of May. Global growth averages 2.4% in the first half of 2020, but picks up in the third quarter. US GDP stalls in the first half of 2020 before recovering.

Market Implications: “This is increasingly looking like the most plausible of the 3 scenarios and the state of the world the market may remain in longest – something of a limbo between a bear case and a more bullish state with higher confidence on improving outlook,” said Wilson.

Impacts to consumer behavior and global growth arrest the recovery at large companies, revenues decline and earnings growth for the full year comes in near 0%.

“Defensives, quality, and structural growth stories with high visibility remain in favor, but the risks in these holdings rise as the risks of escalating impact from the virus linger,” Wilson wrote.

Scenario 3: Persisting into 3Q, escalating recession risks

caption Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly before the closing bell as the market takes a significant dip in New York, U.S., February 25, 2020. source Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Economic Scenario: The virus continues to spread and encompasses all large economies, bringing the risk of damage to corporate profitability and a rise in corporate credit risks. US GDP average is close to 0% growth in the first half of 2020.

Market Implications: Whether or not a technical recession occurs, “this scenario will be treated as a recession,” Wilson wrote.

He continued: “Flat GDP growth will remove any expectation of a return in operating leverage as revenue growth evaporates. We would expect multiple quarters of negative earnings growth,” with the biggest issues in highly cyclical, high fixed-costs businesses and highly valued structural growth areas, which are perceived to have less cyclical risk, according to the note.

The scenario lines up with Morgan Stanley’s bear case of the S&P 500 at 2,750, “though downside overshoots in periods of peak fear and earnings cuts would not surprise us,” Wilson said.