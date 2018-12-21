This $350 robot vacuum maps your home and avoids obstacles — and gives you back hours of your life you’d otherwise spend cleaning

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source ECOVACS

Ecovacs is back at it with its latest robotic vacuum, the $350 Deebot 711.

This may just be my favorite robot vacuum yet, with its Smart Navi Mapping Technology, 110-minute battery life, and ability to double the suction power on command.

If you’re looking for a way to spend more time doing things other than vacuuming, this is one product that you need in your life.

To convince members of your household to fight over the privilege of vacuuming your home, you’ll need a very special vacuum indeed.

That special vacuum may just come in the form of the newest robotic offering from Ecovacs. Because let’s face it – the only way to inject excitement into cleaning the house is to eject any and all effort associated with the task. As it turns out, the new Deebot 711 is capable of doing just that.

The Ecovacs family of vacuums has long been a customer (and Business Insider) favorite. They’re some of the best-selling robots on Amazon, and back in June, we just couldn’t get enough of the Ecovacs Deebot 900, a $400 smart vacuum that cut cleaning time in half. But now, the team has come out with yet another iteration of its popular cleaning assistant, and this one is $50 cheaper and just as effective.

The Deebot 711 is a sleek little vacuum that adopts the same circular shape that you’ve likely come to expect from the robotic cleaners. Its black finish gives it a slightly more modern and sophisticated edge, but the aesthetics of the 711 are far less important than its other attributes. What I’ve been most impressed by in my few weeks with the new Deebot is its ability to map my home and quickly learn which areas are most in need of cleaning. That’s thanks to the robot’s Smart Navi Mapping Technology, which not only helps it adapt to any environment with ease, but also helps it to avoid bumping into furniture or avoid falling down stairs.

While other robot vacuums I’ve used have taken some time to determine where in the world (or room) they really are before getting to work, the Deebot 711 is surprisingly efficient at scanning its surroundings and beginning to move. Plus, rather than learning to avoid furniture by first hitting it, the Deebot does a great job circumventing obstacles.

The Smart Navi Mapping Technology is capable of creating an optimized and systematic cleaning path that covers up to 1300 square feet, which makes it more than enough for at least one floor of your home (if not your whole home). Many other robot vacuums I’ve tried seem to clean by trial and error, randomly moving around a room with hopes that they’ll ultimately reach every corner. The Deebot 711, on the other hand, seems much more regimented – or dare I say, more human – in its cleaning.

Thanks to the Deebot’s compatibility with both Alexa and Google Assistant, you can begin cleaning simply by telling the robot to do so. Either use a voice command or download the companion smartphone app to start the cleaning process, and you’ll be able to spend your time doing more important things. Of course, if you’d like to exercise a bit more control over the cleaning process, you can use the app to direct the robot, or schedule a cleaning. You can also ask for status updates while you’re away so that you know exactly what the Deebot has and hasn’t done.

source ECOVACS

One of my favorite features of the Deebot 711 is the maximum power suction mode, which doubles the suction power of the machine and helps it take care of tough stains like dirt and grime on either hardwood or carpeted floors. Plus, the Deebot features two specialized cleaning modes – edge and spot mode – which allow you (by proxy, that is) to tackle hard to reach and often-missed areas of the room.

With 110 minutes of battery life, it’s likely that you’ll tire of cleaning long before the robot does. And when the Deebot does run out of juice, it sends itself home to recharge, which means that it’s always ready for more (should you need it).

The Deebot 711 comes with a one-year warranty, a charging dock, four side brushes, two high-efficiency air filters, a remote control with battery, and Ecovacs’ famous customer support. So if your New Year’s Resolution is to spend more time on the more important things in life, then you may just want to let the Deebot 711 take care of your vacuuming.