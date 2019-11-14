ECOVACS ROBOTICS Breaks Records in the Double 11 Shopping Season with Global Sales Over US$113 Million

Chinese robotics maker sees 2019 Double 11-day global sales jump 12% year-on-year

SUZHOU, CHINA – Media OutReach – 14 November 2019 – ECOVACS ROBOTICS, a market leader in innovative home service robotics, saw global sales on Double 11 (November 11) climb more than 12 percent year-on-year from 2018. Double 11, also called Singles Day, is China’s version of the US shopping frenzy day Black Friday. The company’s total Double 11 sales reached over US$113 million, setting a new record for ECOVACS.













“ECOVACS ROBOTICS achieved outstanding results for Double 11 sales in 2019,” said Jonathan Tang, Vice President, Head of Global Business at ECOVACS ROBOTICS. “Our innovative home cleaning robotics demonstrate our commitment to delivering top quality products that make a difference in people’s lives. ECOVACS ROBOTICS has proven itself a leader in global home service robotics with innovative products expanding the perception of home service robotics from simply cleaning appliances into home cleaning companions that take over tedious household chores freeing users to spend more time doing the things they love.”





ECOVACS dominated China’s top sales platforms including TMALL, JD and SUNING. All three platforms ranked ECOVACS as their Sales No.1 brand, respectively in both JD and TMALL’s robotic vacuum cleaner category and in SUNING’s vacuum cleaner category, accounting for over 50% market share in two of the giant platforms.





The ECOVACS’ T series of the DEEBOT targets users who are highly passionate about cutting-edge technology and are big fans of the most intelligent features and innovations, such as the 2019 global flagship DEEBOT OZMO 920/950 (T5 in mainland China), which delivers a “Nothing Missed” extraordinary cleaning experience. This was the first series of floor cleaning robot to achieve more than US$36 million in sales during Double 11 and rank in sales as the No.1 brand in the LDS segment. ECOVACS’ N series, the DEEBOT designed for consumers that demand high cleaning efficiency and efficacy, such as the DEEBOT OZMO 750 which ECOVACS just launched in the Japan market, became the sales No.1 brand in the VSLAM segment for the second year straight, selling 110,000 units.





ECOVACS’ Double 11 sales outside of the mainland China market grew 80% compared to 2018, with particular success across five countries, three platforms and on 11 online channels. In Singapore, ECOVACS’ sales jumped over 150% compared to Double 11 in 2018.













ECOVACS has achieved great sales performance on Double 11 and is building momentum to prepare for the upcoming global Black Friday shopping day, aiming to strengthen its global leadership. ECOVACS is committed to bringing a smart home cleaning companion to every home around the world, permanently taking the hassle out of home cleaning.





About ECOVACS ROBOTICS

Innovating Since Day One – Creating the Intelligent Home.

At ECOVACS ROBOTICS, we care about innovating solutions to enhance your lifestyle. Based on deep understanding of use cases and consumer experiences, we design robots that help you to “live smart, enjoy life”.

With over 20 years of design and industry-leading research, we have led the market as homes become more intelligent and responsive. We are building a world where your home asks less of your attention, becomes more seamless and powerful, and frees you to spend more time doing what you love.