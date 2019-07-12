Ed Sheeran finally confirmed his marriage to Cherry Seaborn after months of speculation

caption Ed Sheeran posted this photo with his now-wife, Cherry Seaborn, in July 2018. source @teddysphotos/Instagram

Ed Sheeran confirmed his marriage to Cherry Seaborn in an interview with Charlamagne Tha God, posted on Friday.

Charlamagne asked Sheeran about a song on his new album, also released on Friday, in which Sheeran sings the lyric, “My wife wears red, but looks better without the lipstick.”

“It was actually before me and Cherry got married and I knew that we’d be married by the point that the song came out,” the singer said.

According to The Sun, Sheeran and Seaborn tied the knot in December, just about one year after getting engaged.

Ed Sheeran finally confirmed his marriage to Cherry Seaborn on Friday, following months of fan speculation.

Sheeran officially broke the news in a video interview with Charlamagne Tha God about his new album, “No. 6 Collaborations Project,” both of which were released on Friday.

“Watch how the lyrics in the songs might get twisted / My wife wears red, but looks better without the lipstick,” Sheeran sings in the song “Remember the Name,” featuring Eminem and 50 Cent.

“It was actually before me and Cherry got married and I knew that we’d be married by the point that the song came out,” the singer said. “‘Cause someone’s gonna hear that and be like, ‘Oh, they’re married!’ I didn’t know how that would be construed, but obviously it’s already come out.”

Sheeran announced his engagement to Seaborn via Instagram in January 2018.

“Got myself a fiancé just before new year,” he wrote. “We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well.”

Sheeran originally appeared to confirm his marriage eight months later, during an interview with Access in August 2018. When he was asked about his wedding plans, Sheeran simply pointed to a silver ring he was wearing on his ring finger. The interviewer even congratulated him.

According to The Sun, however, Sheeran and Seaborn actually tied the knot in December, just about one year after getting engaged.

“Ed got married a few days before Christmas. It was very quiet – just Ed’s oldest school pals, limited family and the priest,” an anonymous source told the outlet. “There were only 40 people – so no Taylor Swift, record company executives or any royals or pop star pals. He wanted no fuss and he wanted it to be something entirely for them – just a tiny winter wedding.”

Sheeran didn’t clarify when his wedding took place, but he did reference his now-wife throughout the interview with Charlamagne.

“Is it healthy to think that the best of you is another person, though?” Charlamagne asked, referring to Sheeran’s intimate lyrics on the new song “Best Part of Me,” featuring Yebba.

“Maybe not. But I’m sure you think some of the best parts of you are your wife,” Sheeran responded. “It might not be healthy, but I feel like it’s a human flaw. I constantly wake up every day with Cherry and I’m just like, ‘Why the f— are you with me? Like, you could literally be with whoever you wanted, and you’ve chosen me.'”

Watch Sheeran’s full interview with Charlamagne below.