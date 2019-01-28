A Washington baker who sold a ‘Build That Wall’ cookie apologized after boycott threats

- source
- KING-TV
A baker in Washington state apologized after customers complained about a “Build that Wall” Valentine’s Day cookie being sold in his shop.
Ken Bellingham, the owner of Edmonds Bakery in Edmonds, Washington, sold the cookie in a collection of heart-shaped baked goods featuring phrases including “Believe,” “Addicted to “Love,” and “Cool Beans,” according to KING-TV.
Bellingham said just one cookie in the batch said “Build that Wall.”
The baker said he’s been making Valentine’s Day cookies for years.
“Some are a little risqué, some are nice. I’m back there trying to think of what to write on a cookie. I try to be funny,” Bellingham told KING-TV.
But when customer Ana Carrera spotted the “Build that Wall” cookie in the shop, she took a photo and posted it on Facebook.
“You say something with enough hate – you chant it, you have white supremacists, the alt-right chanting it – it’s going to become racial,” Carrera, whose parents fled Mexico for the US in the 1980s in fear of drug cartels, told KING-TV.
She said the cookie suggests that “there is some hate coming out of this bakery.”
Bellingham said his bakery received several phone calls from customers, and someone posted a sign asking others to boycott the bakery.
He apologized for offending anyone with the cookie, and said the cookie was meant to be a joke.
“It’s not anything I endorse,” he said. “I don’t think building a wall will solve our problems.”
He told critics on Facebook that the cookie was a “mistake” and that he wasn’t trying to make a political statement.
“If I wanted to make a political statement, I’d put it on a sign,” he said. “And march up and down the street. But I put it on a cookie for heaven’s sake.”