EdUHK President Leads High-level Delegation to Hanoi to Kick Off World Bank Project

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 28 June 2018 – The President of The Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK), Professor Stephen Cheung Yan-leung met Vietnam’s Vice Minister of Education and Training, Mr Nguyen Van Phuc, and World Bank officials in Hanoi on 21 June 2018 to discuss the roadmap and strategic development of Vietnam’s higher education sector in the context of the country’s fast-growing economy. Also attending the meeting were the senior management team of EdUHK and representatives of 10 Vietnamese universities.

Professor Cheung paid a courtesy call on World Bank’s Country Director in Vietnam Mr Ousmane Dione after the meeting. The discussion marked the commencement of yet another World Bank project awarded to EdUHK, with the University’s expert team providing the World Bank and selected comprehensive universities in Vietnam with consultancy services and advice to tie in with the country’s tertiary education reform agenda.

The three selected universities — Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam National University Hanoi, and The University of Danang — are all important flagship institutions, serving the development needs of Vietnam by grooming highly skilled graduates through quality education and training, and building excellence in research and development. The consultancy project will focus on advisory services and experience sharing in areas such as university transformation, policies, governance, vision and mission, financing, and budget management.

Professor Cheung said, “Education holds the key to the future. We are pleased to work with the World Bank and our Vietnamese counterparts through these impactful projects to refine and reform the country’s university and teacher education system, which will benefit many future generations to fuel the continuing growth of this fast-emerging economy in Southeast Asia.

“This is in line with EdUHK’s commitment to contribute our expertise to educational development and societal betterment, locally, regionally and globally,” he added. “We look forward to fostering more such collaboration projects in the future to have a greater impact on tertiary education.”

Last October, EdUHK was appointed by the World Bank to provide consultancy services for the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training, with the objective of promoting the continuous professional development of teachers in Vietnam. During the 10-month consultancy period, the University has provided expert advice for eight Lead Teacher Training Universities in Vietnam, through training workshops and school-based consultancy services and support to enhance the effectiveness of their teacher and principal education.