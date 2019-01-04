Edureka’s online courses help you strengthen your skill set for work — and you can save 30% on key courses

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
- With the rapidly evolving job market, it’s important to develop new professional skills.
- Professional development is not only an asset, but a necessity in getting and maintaining a competitive edge in the job market.
- Edureka is an online-learning platform that teaches hard skills, like coding and data analytics, through interactive, live online classes. You can save 30% on courses for the New Year.
The job market is constantly evolving – that’s nothing new. Yet, the significant technological and scientific advancements of late have drastically changed the employment landscape, and continue to do so. What was modern a few years ago is now outdated and skills that were once highly-desired in the workplace may now be deemed irrelevant.
Continuing professional development not only gives you a competitive advantage, but may be necessary to achieve success in certain fields. A Pew Research Center study found that some 54% of employed adults believe that developing new skills through training and education is essential for keeping up with the ever-changing demands of the professional world.
Given the demand for continuous education, there is a huge market for online-learning platforms. There are plenty of different platforms to choose from, and all offer a myriad of courses and accommodate different budgets and learning styles. Edureka is another online-learning platform that stands out for it’s interactive, engaging teaching method.
Edureka is tailored to fit the needs of the professional workforce. On the site, you’ll find a few hundred courses – most of these courses are focused on technology, like data science and app development, but you can also find other categories like architecture and digital marketing.
Here’s how Edureka’s online classes work
Once you pick the course, you have to choose the batch of time slots you’d like to enroll in. Edureka’s courses are led by instructors online in real time, so it’s important to choose a time slot that works with your schedule. Each course comes with an in-depth description of the curriculum, the unique features, reviews, and a thorough FAQ section. Once a course is chosen, you’ll be matched with a learning manager – they’ll be your point-person for questions you might have throughout the duration of the course.
Edureka uses live screen-sharing, demonstrations, and a Q&A to help students engage with the material each session. If you miss the session, it’s okay – Edureka keeps all of the coursework and sessions in a learning repository that you can access at any time. You’ll be given homework assignments and an industry-related case study to exercise what you’ve been learning. Upon completion of the course, you’ll get a certification of your new skill set, as well as help on how to leverage this new skill on your resume and in interviews.
Edureka courses are more expensive than many other platforms, with prices starting around $200 – but its experienced instructors and interactive curriculum justify the price. Right now, for the New Year, all Edureka courses are currently up to 30% off.
Keep reading to see what you’ll get from five of Edureka’s top courses:
Android App Development
Android App Development
What It Costs: $191 (Originally $225) [You save $34]
What You’ll Learn:
- Introduction to Android Development
- Android Layouts, Widgets, and Implementing Event Receivers
- Activities, Intents, Fragments and Notifications
- Customizing Widgets and Constructing Option Menu
- Storage, Media, and Animations
- WebServices
- Location and Google Map
- Database Framework and Third Party Libraries
- Localization, Sensors, and Social Media Integration
- End-to-End App Development and Publishing
Salesforce: Admin 201 and App Builder
Salesforce: Admin 201 and App Builder
What It Costs: $407 (Originally $479) [You save $72]
What You’ll Learn:
- Introduction to cloud computing & SFDC
- Building blocks of Force.com platform and Introduction to the student master app
- SFDC Data model, Objects, Relationships, and Fields
- SFDC Security Model: Org-Level General administrative features and Object Level features
- SFDC Security Model: Object, Record and Field Level features
- Business Logic
- Business Process Automation
- Introduction to Sales Cloud
- Introduction to Service Cloud
- Data handling and processing
- Reports and Dashboards
- Salesforce 1, Lightning App Builder, Salesforce A, Outlook
- Activity Management, AppExchange, Content and folder management
- Chatter, Global action and Publisher Layouts
- Salesforce Mobile
- Deployment
- Application Cycle
- Lightning in Salesforce
- Buttons and Link Management
- App Exchange
Cybersecurity Certification
Cybersecurity Certification
What It Costs: $231 (Originally $289) [You save $58]
What You’ll Learn:
- Security Essentials
- Cryptography
- Computer Networks and Security
- Application Security
- Data & Endpoint Security
- IdAM (Identity & Access Management)
- Cloud Security
- Phases of a Cyber Attack
- Security Processes in practice for Businesses
Data Analytics with R
Data Analytics with R
What It Costs: $330 (Originally $389) [You save $59]
What You’ll Learn:
- Introduction to Data Analytics
- Introduction to R Programming
- Data Manipulation in R
- Data Import Techniques in R
- Exploratory Data Analysis
- Data Visualization in R
- Data Mining: Clustering Techniques
- Data Mining: Association Rule Mining & Collaborative filtering
- Linear and Logistic Regression
- Anova and Sentiment Analysis
- Data Mining: Decision Trees and Random Forest
- Project Work
Python Certification
Python Certification
What It Costs: $424 (Originally $499) [You’ll save $75]
What You’ll Learn:
- Introduction to Python
- Sequences and File Operations
- Deep Dive: Functions, OOPs, Modules, Errors and Exceptions
- Introduction to NumPy, Pandas and Matplotlib
- Data Manipulation
- Introduction to Machine Learning with Python
- Supervised Learning: I
- Dimensionality Reduction
- Supervised Learning: II
- Unsupervised Learning
- Association Rules Mining and Recommendation Systems
- Reinforcement Learning
- Time Series Analysis
- Model Selection and Boosting