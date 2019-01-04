Edureka’s online courses help you strengthen your skill set for work — and you can save 30% on key courses

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Shutterstock

With the rapidly evolving job market, it’s important to develop new professional skills.

Professional development is not only an asset, but a necessity in getting and maintaining a competitive edge in the job market.

Edureka is an online-learning platform that teaches hard skills, like coding and data analytics, through interactive, live online classes. You can save 30% on courses for the New Year.

The job market is constantly evolving – that’s nothing new. Yet, the significant technological and scientific advancements of late have drastically changed the employment landscape, and continue to do so. What was modern a few years ago is now outdated and skills that were once highly-desired in the workplace may now be deemed irrelevant.

Continuing professional development not only gives you a competitive advantage, but may be necessary to achieve success in certain fields. A Pew Research Center study found that some 54% of employed adults believe that developing new skills through training and education is essential for keeping up with the ever-changing demands of the professional world.

Given the demand for continuous education, there is a huge market for online-learning platforms. There are plenty of different platforms to choose from, and all offer a myriad of courses and accommodate different budgets and learning styles. Edureka is another online-learning platform that stands out for it’s interactive, engaging teaching method.

Edureka is tailored to fit the needs of the professional workforce. On the site, you’ll find a few hundred courses – most of these courses are focused on technology, like data science and app development, but you can also find other categories like architecture and digital marketing.

Here’s how Edureka’s online classes work

Once you pick the course, you have to choose the batch of time slots you’d like to enroll in. Edureka’s courses are led by instructors online in real time, so it’s important to choose a time slot that works with your schedule. Each course comes with an in-depth description of the curriculum, the unique features, reviews, and a thorough FAQ section. Once a course is chosen, you’ll be matched with a learning manager – they’ll be your point-person for questions you might have throughout the duration of the course.

Edureka uses live screen-sharing, demonstrations, and a Q&A to help students engage with the material each session. If you miss the session, it’s okay – Edureka keeps all of the coursework and sessions in a learning repository that you can access at any time. You’ll be given homework assignments and an industry-related case study to exercise what you’ve been learning. Upon completion of the course, you’ll get a certification of your new skill set, as well as help on how to leverage this new skill on your resume and in interviews.

Edureka courses are more expensive than many other platforms, with prices starting around $200 – but its experienced instructors and interactive curriculum justify the price. Right now, for the New Year, all Edureka courses are currently up to 30% off.

Keep reading to see what you’ll get from five of Edureka’s top courses:

Android App Development

source Edureka

What It Costs: $191 (Originally $225) [You save $34]

What You’ll Learn:

Introduction to Android Development

Android Layouts, Widgets, and Implementing Event Receivers

Activities, Intents, Fragments and Notifications

Customizing Widgets and Constructing Option Menu

Storage, Media, and Animations

WebServices

Location and Google Map

Database Framework and Third Party Libraries

Localization, Sensors, and Social Media Integration

End-to-End App Development and Publishing

Salesforce: Admin 201 and App Builder

source Edureka

What It Costs: $407 (Originally $479) [You save $72]

What You’ll Learn:

Introduction to cloud computing & SFDC

Building blocks of Force.com platform and Introduction to the student master app

SFDC Data model, Objects, Relationships, and Fields

SFDC Security Model: Org-Level General administrative features and Object Level features

SFDC Security Model: Object, Record and Field Level features

Business Logic

Business Process Automation

Introduction to Sales Cloud

Introduction to Service Cloud

Data handling and processing

Reports and Dashboards

Salesforce 1, Lightning App Builder, Salesforce A, Outlook

Activity Management, AppExchange, Content and folder management

Chatter, Global action and Publisher Layouts

Salesforce Mobile

Deployment

Application Cycle

Lightning in Salesforce

Buttons and Link Management

App Exchange

Cybersecurity Certification

source Edureka

What It Costs: $231 (Originally $289) [You save $58]

What You’ll Learn:

Security Essentials

Cryptography

Computer Networks and Security

Application Security

Data & Endpoint Security

IdAM (Identity & Access Management)

Cloud Security

Phases of a Cyber Attack

Security Processes in practice for Businesses

Data Analytics with R

source Edureka

What It Costs: $330 (Originally $389) [You save $59]

What You’ll Learn:

Introduction to Data Analytics

Introduction to R Programming

Data Manipulation in R

Data Import Techniques in R

Exploratory Data Analysis

Data Visualization in R

Data Mining: Clustering Techniques

Data Mining: Association Rule Mining & Collaborative filtering

Linear and Logistic Regression

Anova and Sentiment Analysis

Data Mining: Decision Trees and Random Forest

Project Work

Python Certification

source Edureka

What It Costs: $424 (Originally $499) [You’ll save $75]

What You’ll Learn: