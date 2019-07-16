Eero Wi-Fi routers and range extenders are up to 50% off during Prime Day — see which one you should buy

source Amazon

Eero routers are on sale for a few more hours during Prime Day 2019. If you’ve been suffering through spotty Wi-Fi in your home, today is your chance to finally get some decent coverage with Eero mesh systems starting at $99.

Here are best Eero deals to buy during Prime Day:

The Eero Pro serves as the gateway to a full Eero system.

It’s the main router that communicates with your modem and sends Wi-Fi to your devices. This is the second generation of the Pro and achieves speeds twice as fast as the first gen. The router is supported by the Eero app, which guides you through installation and setup easily, and allows you to lay down parental control.

The device can cover up to 1,500 square feet, though this could be less depending on your home’s layout and obstructions. We’d recommend this for small apartments and homes where you don’t need a lot of coverage.

The Pro may be enough to cover a smaller home, but if your home is larger, Eero also has a system that includes the Pro and a range extender called the Beacon. You just plug the Beacon into a power outlet and sync it with the Pro to extend Wi-Fi coverage another 1,000 square feet.

As with the Pro, the Beacons are backward compatible with first generation Eeros, but you cannot use the Beacon without a Pro.

The company suggests that this setup is ideal for homes with one or two bedrooms, or spaces up to 2,500 square feet.

A fellow editor at Business Insider reviewed the system and was impressed with its strong Wi-Fi signals. The main drawback was the price, but that’s not an issue with this Prime Day deal in which you’ll save $200 from the original price and pay just $199.

This setup is ideal for homes with two to four bedrooms, or spaces up to 3,500 square feet.

This is the most powerful setup covering homes with five or more bedrooms. Based on the estimated coverage of 1,500 square feet per Eero Pro, this can cover up to 4,500 square feet.

If you should find that the system you buy isn’t powerful enough for your home, you can always add more Eeros later. However, to take full advantage of these Prime Day 2019 prices, we’d recommend buying more than you think you’d need just to be safe.

