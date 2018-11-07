EFT announces positive profit alert and expects a substantial increase in profit for 2018/19FY 1H

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 7 November 2018 – EFT Solutions Holdings Limited (“EFT”, Stock Code: 8062), a leading electronic fund transfer at point-of-sale (“EFT-POS”) solution provider in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce that, the Group is expected to record a substantial increase in its profit for the period for the six months ended 30 September 2018 (“2018/19FY 1H”) as compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. Such increase was mainly attributable to the increase in sourcing of EFT-POS terminals and peripheral devices and the contributions from provision of point of sale software solutions services with the completion of acquisition of Earn World Development Limited on 31 May 2018.

Mr. Lo Chun Kit Andrew, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of EFT said, “The implementation of Faster Payment System in September 2018 by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority has accelerated the development of electronic payment and e-wallet in Hong Kong. It is anticipated that electronic payment will become more popular with various ways of usage. The group will continue to penetrate into electronic payment market, to achieve business growth as well as maximize return of our shareholders and investors.”

About EFT Solutions Holdings Limited

EFT Solutions Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 8062) has been committed to providing a full range of electronic payment solutions, supporting software and peripheral devices. It aims at providing the most suitable electronic payment solution for different customers, as well as providing add-value function for EFT-POS terminal, and coordinating terminal installation and maintenance service. Its EFT-POS terminal service covers major chain stores and department stores in Hong Kong.