EFT announces positive profit alert and expects a substantial increase in profit for 2018Q1

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 7 August 2018 – EFT Solutions Holdings Limited (“EFT”, Stock Code: 8062), a leading electronic fund transfer at point-of-sale (“EFT-POS”) solution provider in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce that, the Group is expected to record a substantial increase in its profit for the period for the three months ended 30 June 2018 as compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. Such increase was mainly attributable to the increase in sourcing of EFT-POS terminals and peripheral devices and the Group’s entrance into the market of point-of-sale software solution starting from June 2018, through the acquisition of Earn World Development Limited together with its subsidiaries (“Earn World Group”).
Mr. Lo Chun Kit Andrew, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of EFT said, “Electronic payment has seen development in Hong Kong. With the upcoming launch of faster payment system in September, it is expected that electronic payment will penetrate into public’s daily payment transactions and grow rapidly in the future. Looking forward, the Group aims at integrating Earn World Group’s software solutions with our EFT-POS terminal and software solutions in order to provide enhanced one-stop integrated payment solution services to our clients, enlarge our market share, as well as maximize return of our shareholders and investors.”
About EFT Solutions Holdings Limited
EFT Solutions Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 8062) has been committed to providing a full range of electronic payment solutions, supporting software and peripheral devices. It aims at providing the most suitable electronic payment solution for different customers, as well as providing add-value function for EFT-POS terminal, and coordinating terminal installation and maintenance service. Its EFT-POS terminal service covers all major chain stores and department stores in Hong Kong.