The teenager famed for egging a far-right Australian politician says he donated $70,000 to the survivors of the Christchurch attacks

- Will Connolly gained the nickname Egg Boy for egging an Australian senator for anti-Islam comments in the wake of the Christchurch gun massacre in New Zealand.
- Connolly feared being taken to court for his actions, and crowdfunded tens of thousands of dollars to fund his defense.
- Now that the threat of legal action has faded, Connolly announced that he was giving the AU$100,000 ($70,000) he raised to charities helping the shooting victims.
The Australian teenager who went viral for egging a far-right politician said he donated almost AU$100,000 ($69,170) in his legal defense fund to survivors of the Christchurch attacks.
Will Connolly, who became known as “Egg Boy,” received the money from GoFundMe campaigns meant to cover his legal expenses in case he ended up in court for the egging, he said on Instagram.
Finally!!! After a huge amount of red tape,$99,922.36 has today been transferred to the Christchurch Foundation and Victims Support. For those of you who don’t know, there were 2 Go Fund Me pages set up to help cover the cost of my legal fees and to ‘buy more eggs’. Gratefully, Gordon Legal acted probono for me so I don’t have any legal fees. I decided to donate all monies to help provide some relief to the victims of the massacre… it wasn’t mine to keep. I want to thank Corey and @sajjad12345 who set up the funds and every single person who donated to the money and made this possible. To the victims of the Tragedy, I whole heartedly hope that this can bring some relief to you. Keep spreading the love. ❤️????????
Connolly, who is 17, shot to fame in March when he cracked an egg on Sen. Fraser Anning’s head at a press conference in Melbourne, while filming the moment on his cellphone.
Anning was aiming to expand on comments he made blaming the mass shooting at Christchurch on Muslim immigration when he was interrupted by Connolly’s egg. He punched Connolly in response.
Since the event, the likelihood of the scuffle ending up in court has declined significantly. Connolly also said he has been offered pro-bono legal representation, eliminating his need for a defense fund.
Connolly’s supporters donated to two GoFundMe pages so he could cover potential legal fees and “buy more eggs.”
He said he donated the money he received to the charities Christchurch Foundation and Victims Support.
“To the victims of the Tragedy, I whole heartedly hope that this can bring some relief to you,” he wrote.
Brenton Tarrant, the man suspected of killing the 51 mosque goers, was charged with engaging in a terror act last week, on top of dozens of counts of murder.
He awaits a full trial.