The Eiffel Tower has been ‘closed until further notice’ after a person was spotted scaling the 1,063-foot landmark

The Eiffel Tower was shut down on Monday, after a person was spotted scaling the 1,063-foot structure.

People inside the tower and at its base were evacuated.

Police are on the scene.

Just before 4 p.m. local time, the building’s operators, Societe de la Tour Eiffel (SETE), tweeted out that the tower was “closed until further notice” and that visitors should “postpone their visit.”

“A climber has been spotted. It’s the standard procedure: We have to stop the person, and in that case we evacuate the tower,” a SETE official later told AFP. That official added that police were on the scene.

???????? La #tourEiffel est actuellement fermée jusqu'à nouvel ordre. Pour éviter une trop longue attente, nous conseillons à nos visiteurs de reporter leur visite.

???????? The Eiffel Tower is currently closed until further notice. We kindly advise our visitors to postpone their visit. — La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) May 20, 2019

A police source told AFP that law enforcement officials have made contact with the climber. They do not know why he began his ascent.

Multiple witnesses on the ground tweeted pictures showing a figure making its way up the landmark:

WHY WOULD YOU CLIMB UP THE EIFFEL TOWER pic.twitter.com/wynQOUl2vR — Paige (@PaigeMcSorley) May 20, 2019

just having a picnic in the park when we notice there is literally a guy dangling from the eiffel tower pic.twitter.com/Crbo148rsi — dime (@sp00kydime) May 20, 2019

Claire Murphy, a deputy news editor at the Irish Independent, just happened to be at the top of the tower when the shut down happened. She tweeted that “we are being told a guy paid in and then started to climb from the second floor.”

Tourists can take the stairs of the elevator to the Eiffel Tower’s first platform. But only an elevator is allowed to reach the top of the tower.

Just last week the tower celebrated its 130th anniversary. It was originally constructed for the 1889 World’s Fair, and was only meant to be a temporary structure, but the city decided to keep it up permanently.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.