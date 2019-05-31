In an unprecedented move, 8 were named Scripps National Spelling Bee co-champions after the finals failed to stump half of the finalists

Colette Giezentanner, 12, of St. Louis, Missouri, reacts to a biographical video about herself in the final round of the 92nd annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, U.S., May 30, 2019

Colette Giezentanner, 12, of St. Louis, Missouri, reacts to a biographical video about herself in the final round of the 92nd annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, U.S., May 30, 2019
REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

  • Official pronouncer Jaques Bailly announced that at the end of round 20, whoever was still remaining would be named co-champions, after eight competitors remained after 17 rounds.
Eight students were named co-champions of the 94th Scripps National Spelling Bee, which was presented Thursday in prime time on ESPN.

It was an unprecedented moment, where the dictionary was no match for these impressive spellers.

Rishik Gandhasri, Erin Howard, Saketh Sundar, Shruthika Padhy, Sohum Sukhatankar, Abhijay Kodali, Christopher Serrao, and Rohan Raja were named co-champions.

Five-hundred and sixty-four contestants – ages 7 to 14 – participated in this year’s competition, which took place at the Gaylord National Resort in National Harbor, Maryland. That number – the most participants ever – was whittled down to 50 in the semifinals, and then to 16 in the finals (many of them who had competed in the Bee before).

The competition was a fierce slog. After 17 rounds – with eight spellers remaining – Jacques Bailly, the official pronouncer and former Bee winner, made a surprising announcement.

“Champion spellers, we are in uncharted territory,” Bailly said. “We do have plenty of words remaining on our list, but we’ll soon run out of words that can possibly challenge you, the most phenomenal assemblage of super spellers in the history of this competition.”

He then announced that at the end of round 20, those remaining would be named co-champions.

Round after round, the participants – each with their own methods and personalities – spelled words with origins from Afrikaans, Korean, American Spanish, Sanskrit, Tagalog, and more, as organizers tried to stump participants. Words included “allothimorph,” “auftaktigkeit,” “sphaeriid,” and “nyaya.”

As The Washington Post points out, as the competition has become “ultracompetitive” – students now ofen have personal spelling coaches and also learn root words and origins.

The 16 finalists are below. The champions are in bold:

  1. Rishik Gandhasri from San Jose, California
  2. Simone Kaplan from Davie, Florida
  3. Aisha Randhawa from Corona, California
  4. Erin Howard from Huntsville, Alabama
  5. Nicholas D’Sa from Tustin, California
  6. Saketh Sundar from Clarksville, Maryland
  7. Alice Liu from Chesterfield, Missouri
  8. Yolanda Ni from Hattiesburg, Mississippi
  9. Navneeth Murali from Edison, New Jersey
  10. Colette Giezentanner from Saint Louis, Missouri
  11. Shruthika Padhy from Cherry Hill, New Jersey
  12. Sohum Sukhatankar from Dallas, Texas
  13. Abhijay Kodali from Flower Mound, Texas
  14. Christopher Serrao from Whitehouse Station, New Jersey
  15. Rohan Raja from Irving, Texas
  16. Hephzibah Sujoe from Fort Worth, Texas