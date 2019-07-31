A Russian Instagram influencer was found dead in a suitcase in her Moscow apartment

caption Ekaterina Karaglanova. source katti_loves_life / Instagram

A Russian Instagram influencer with more than 90,000 followers was found dead in a suitcase in her Moscow apartment.

Twenty-four-year-old Ekaterina Karaglanova was discovered by her parents and landlord at the weekend after they had failed to make contact with her for several days, the BBC reported.

Her body was covered in multiple stab wounds, and she had been stripped down to a suspender belt.

There was no sign of a struggle or a murder weapon at the scene, MK reported (in Russian).

According to The Times’ Russia correspondent Tom Parfitt, a man was seen on CCTV entering the building with a cap pulled over his eyes – four hours later he was seen leaving in a different outfit and carrying a silver suitcase.

“There is a theory that he took out bloodied clothes in that suitcase,” a source close to the investigation told the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper, according to The Times’ Russia correspondent Tom Parfitt.

According to Russian media, Karaglanova had been involved with a man in his early 30s and a 52-year-old man who had planned to take her to the Netherlands for her 25th birthday on July 30.

The BBC reports that police are investigating jealousy as a possible motive.

The influencer had alluded to a potential romance on her Instagram account, sharing photos of bouquets with notes attached to them. “Another surprise from mister X,” she captioned the latest photo, adding: “For several weeks now I have been receiving bouquets and little notes from a secret admirer. I wonder who it could be?”

A male suspect born in 1986 has been arrested and will be brought in for questioning, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for Moscow reported on Tuesday.

Karaglanova had recently qualified as a doctor from Moscow’s Pirogov Russian National Research Medical University specializing in dermatology, and was first runner-up of the Miss Moscow City beauty pageant, according to her Instagram bio.

The influencer shared photos from her travels around the world, including Corfu, Vienna, Paris, and Ibiza. She also modeled clothes from famous designers like Valentino and Max Mara.

In her last Instagram post, Karaglanova expressed her love for travel and taking short three to five-day trips, the impressions of which “remain the brightest.”