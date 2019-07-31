A Russian Instagram influencer was found dead in a suitcase in her Moscow apartment

- source
- A Russian Instagram influencer was found dead in a suitcase in her home at the weekend.
- 24-year-old Ekaterina Karaglanova was discovered by her parents with multiple stab wounds and dressed only in a suspender/garter belt.
- Russian media reported that Karaglanova had been romantically involved with two men. One is in his early 30s, the other is 52.
- Police are investigating jealousy as a possible motive, the BBC reported.
- A male suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for Moscow reported on Tuesday.
Twenty-four-year-old Ekaterina Karaglanova was discovered by her parents and landlord at the weekend after they had failed to make contact with her for several days, the BBC reported.
Her body was covered in multiple stab wounds, and she had been stripped down to a suspender belt.
There was no sign of a struggle or a murder weapon at the scene, MK reported (in Russian).
According to The Times’ Russia correspondent Tom Parfitt, a man was seen on CCTV entering the building with a cap pulled over his eyes – four hours later he was seen leaving in a different outfit and carrying a silver suitcase.
“There is a theory that he took out bloodied clothes in that suitcase,” a source close to the investigation told the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper, according to The Times’ Russia correspondent Tom Parfitt.
According to Russian media, Karaglanova had been involved with a man in his early 30s and a 52-year-old man who had planned to take her to the Netherlands for her 25th birthday on July 30.
The BBC reports that police are investigating jealousy as a possible motive.
The influencer had alluded to a potential romance on her Instagram account, sharing photos of bouquets with notes attached to them. “Another surprise from mister X,” she captioned the latest photo, adding: “For several weeks now I have been receiving bouquets and little notes from a secret admirer. I wonder who it could be?”
A male suspect born in 1986 has been arrested and will be brought in for questioning, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for Moscow reported on Tuesday.
Karaglanova had recently qualified as a doctor from Moscow’s Pirogov Russian National Research Medical University specializing in dermatology, and was first runner-up of the Miss Moscow City beauty pageant, according to her Instagram bio.
The influencer shared photos from her travels around the world, including Corfu, Vienna, Paris, and Ibiza. She also modeled clothes from famous designers like Valentino and Max Mara.
In her last Instagram post, Karaglanova expressed her love for travel and taking short three to five-day trips, the impressions of which “remain the brightest.”
Привет, Москва! ???????? Вот и подошла к концу наша короткая, но очень весёлая поездка на Корфу. Было очень кстати на несколько деньков сбежать от проливных дождей и холода к Ионическому морю. Вообще, если честно, не люблю долгий отдых. Путешествую часто, но в каждой стране провожу не более чем 3-5 дней. Самое длительное путешествие за всю жизнь было в Израиль с семьей , когда мне было лет 14. Мы тогда ездили в гости на целый месяц, объехали всю страну. Сейчас же предпочитаю путешествовать очень часто, но коротко, учеба и работа не отпускают. Зато впечатления от таких коротких поездок остаются самые яркие ???? Детально помню каждый свой трип, все красивые места, смешные истории. В голове ничего не смешалось, как думают многие .???? С каждой страной связано что-то своё ???? Расскажите про свои самые яркие путешествия, как вы обычно любите отдыхать? #traveler#travelife#travelove#luxurytravel#travelgirl#traveltheworld#traveladdicted#traveladdict#travelblog#travelgoals#agentprovocatuer#travelpost#travelgrams#styleblogger#travelwithme#style#styles#outfit#Kati_travels#korfu#korfuisland#travelgirl#teavelgirlsgo