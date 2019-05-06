Ekso Bionics®’ EksoGT Exoskeleton Adopted in Singapore for Groundbreaking Clinical Study

RICHMOND, CA – Media OutReach – May 6, 2019 – Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today announced that the National University Health System (NUHS) in Singapore has adopted three EksoGT exoskeletons for a groundbreaking clinical study. NUHS is one of the first national health systems in Asia to study how advanced exoskeleton technology can improve mobility and rehabilitation outcomes, and the first to study it across the entire continuum of care.









Photograph courtesy of Ekso Bionics

The Improving Mobility via Exoskeletons (iMOVE) program, supported by Temasek Foundation and Trailblazer Foundation Limited, will study patient outcomes and assess the viability and potential for scaling-up the use of robotic exoskeletons across the continuum of rehabilitation care from hospital to community. The study will focus on patients suffering from stroke and spinal cord injuries, especially for the elderly. The three EksoGT devices will be used at multiple NUHS partner sites including Alexandra Hospital, NTUC Health, St Luke’s Eldercare, St Luke’s Hospital, and Stroke Support Station.





The iMOVE program was inaugurated today by Mr. Chan Heng Kee, Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Health, together with Professor John Wong Eu Li, Chief Executive of National University Hospital System and Mr. Richard Magnus, Chairman of Temasek Foundation.

“We are delighted to be part of a program that will facilitate greater treatment accessibility in Singapore. Globally 15 million people suffer from a stroke every year; Asia is more than half the world’s population with a rapidly aging population in many countries. With aging, mobility becomes a big challenge. The core mission of Ekso is to help people re-learn how to stand and walk after a stroke or spinal cord injury. We want the EksoGT systems to be widely accessible to people who never thought they could walk or stand up again,” commented Ms. Lim Chwee Foon, President, Asia Pacific, Ekso Bionics. “This will serve as a solid platform for our growth in Asia.”

With Ekso Bionics’ recent expansion plan in Asia Pacific, EksoGTs are now deployed in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Australia. To date, EksoGT has helped patients take more than 100 million steps in over 260 rehabilitation institutions around the world.



About EksoGT

EksoGT is the first exoskeleton cleared by the FDA for use with stroke and spinal cord injuries from L5 to C7. In Europe, the CE-Mark cleared EksoGT allows us to work with patients impacted by all neurological conditions and lower limb weakness. The EksoGT with SmartAssist software is the only exoskeleton available for rehabilitation institutions that can provide adaptive amounts of power to either side of a patient’s body, challenging the patient as they progress through their continuum of care. The suit’s patented technology provides the ability to mobilize patients earlier, more frequently, and with a greater number of high intensity steps. To date, this device has helped patients take 100 million steps in over 260 rehabilitation institutions around the world.

