Drug lord ‘El Chapo’ is set to launch a fashion brand from prison

Convicted drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is launching a brand of fashion items called “El Chapo” which are inspired by his twin daughters.

El Chapo is working with his wife Emma Coronel Aispuro, 29, on the clothing project which could be available in the US and Mexico soon.

The brand will feature the criminal’s signature and already has an official website, per AP.

Fashion might have a controversial new addition to its roster after convicted drug lord “El Chapo” announced plans to launch an eponymous brand.

The brand is inspired by El Chapo’s, real name Joaquin Guzman, twin seven year-old daughters with assistance from his wife Emma Coronel Aispuro, according to the New York Daily News, via AP.

Clothing bearing the drug lord’s signature could soon be available in the US and Mexico. El Chapo, who was found guilty of drug trafficking, money laundering and firearms possession last month, signed the papers granting use of his signature from his cell in a Manhattan federal prison. His wife will head up the limited liability company, or LLC.

The 61 year-old is still awaiting sentencing and could spend the rest of his life behind bars. The clothing brand, which will start with a line of caps, already has an official website.

“This project is an idea Joaquin and I have had for a long time. Before he was in the USA we talked a lot about this topic,” Emma Coronel Aispuro, 29, told New York Daily News, per Sky News.