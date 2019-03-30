Photos show migrants being held in a makeshift facility under a bridge as Trump threatens to close the border entirely

- US Customs and Border Protection have created a makeshift detention facility under a bridge to house the surge of migrants crossing the border into the United States from Mexico.
- In the past week, President Donald Trump has threatened to close the border entirely.
A massive surge of undocumented immigrants have been entering the United States from Mexico, overwhelming law enforcement agencies attempting to stem the flow of border crossings.
As a result, US Customs and Border Protection have made a makeshift facility to house the detained migrants.
This comes in the wake of threats from President Donald Trump to close the US-Mexico border entirely.
The facility is underneath a bridge.
The detention facility is underneath a bridge connecting the US and Mexico.
It is set up with chain link fences.
- source
- Christ Chavez/Getty Images
The migrants, including families and children, are kept in the detention facility by chain link fences.
There is razor-wire in some areas.
- source
- Christ Chavez/Getty Images
Concertina wire is used on the edges of the facility.
Migrants are given emergency blankets to stay warm.
- source
- Christ Chavez/Getty Images
The migrants have been given mylar blankets in the detention facility.
Pastors have come to pray with the migrants.
- source
- Christ Chavez/Getty Images
Evangelical pastors have come to pray with the migrants, many of whom have traveled from Central America and beyond Mexico.
US Customs have tents inside the facility.
- source
- REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
US Customs and Border Protection have tents inside the facility as well.
US Customs has closed all checkpoints in the El Paso sector.
- source
- Christ Chavez/Getty Images
US Customs and Border Protection has closed all checkpoints in the El Paso sector for the time being. This area covers nearly 300 miles of the US-Mexico border.
Border Patrol provides medical treatment to the migrants.
The US Border Patrol’s Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) team is providing medical treatment to the migrants.
US Customs is also distributing food.
US Customs officers are giving food to the migrants.
There are hundreds in the facility.
In the detention facility under the bridge, there are hundreds of migrants and families. But there are currently 12,000 minors in the Department of Health and Human Services custody.
Border crossing have skyrocketed.
- source
- PAUL RATJE/AFP/Getty Images
Migrants are being apprehended in growing numbers on the US-Mexico border.
Trump is threatening to close the border.
- source
- Christ Chavez/Getty Images
President Donald Trump has threatened to close the border entirely.
“We’ve run out of room… But Mexico is going to have to do something; otherwise, I’m closing the border,” he said in a Friday news conference. “I’ll just close the border.”