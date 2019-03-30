Photos show migrants being held in a makeshift facility under a bridge as Trump threatens to close the border entirely

caption Migrants inside a makeshift detention center in Texas. source Sergio Flores for The Washington Post via Getty Images

US Customs and Border Protection have created a makeshift detention facility under a bridge to house the surge of migrants crossing the border into the United States from Mexico.

In the past week, President Donald Trump has threatened to close the border entirely.

A massive surge of undocumented immigrants have been entering the United States from Mexico, overwhelming law enforcement agencies attempting to stem the flow of border crossings.

As a result, US Customs and Border Protection have made a makeshift facility to house the detained migrants.

This comes in the wake of threats from President Donald Trump to close the US-Mexico border entirely.

The facility is underneath a bridge.

caption An overview of the makeshift migrant facility source Mani Albrecht/U.S. Customs and Border Protection via Getty Images

The detention facility is underneath a bridge connecting the US and Mexico.

It is set up with chain link fences.

caption Migrants inside a makeshift detention center. source Christ Chavez/Getty Images

The migrants, including families and children, are kept in the detention facility by chain link fences.

There is razor-wire in some areas.

caption A migrant behind fencing in the makeshift detention center. source Christ Chavez/Getty Images

Concertina wire is used on the edges of the facility.

Migrants are given emergency blankets to stay warm.

caption Migrants hugging each other wearing mylar blankets. source Christ Chavez/Getty Images

The migrants have been given mylar blankets in the detention facility.

Pastors have come to pray with the migrants.

caption Pastors praying with migrants. source Christ Chavez/Getty Images

Evangelical pastors have come to pray with the migrants, many of whom have traveled from Central America and beyond Mexico.

US Customs have tents inside the facility.

caption Migrants outside a tent wearing mylar blankets. source REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

US Customs and Border Protection have tents inside the facility as well.

US Customs has closed all checkpoints in the El Paso sector.

caption Migrants in the makeshift detention center. source Christ Chavez/Getty Images

US Customs and Border Protection has closed all checkpoints in the El Paso sector for the time being. This area covers nearly 300 miles of the US-Mexico border.

Border Patrol provides medical treatment to the migrants.

caption Migrants filling out paperwork. source Mani Albrecht/U.S. Customs and Border Protection via Getty Images

The US Border Patrol’s Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) team is providing medical treatment to the migrants.

US Customs is also distributing food.

caption A Customs officer distributes food. source Mani Albrecht/U.S. Customs and Border Protection via Getty Images

US Customs officers are giving food to the migrants.

There are hundreds in the facility.

caption The outside of the makeshift detention center. source Sergio Flores for The Washington Post via Getty Images

In the detention facility under the bridge, there are hundreds of migrants and families. But there are currently 12,000 minors in the Department of Health and Human Services custody.

Border crossing have skyrocketed.

caption A mother and son turning themselves into the US Border Patrol. source PAUL RATJE/AFP/Getty Images

Migrants are being apprehended in growing numbers on the US-Mexico border.

Trump is threatening to close the border.

caption Migrants awaiting processing. source Christ Chavez/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has threatened to close the border entirely.

“We’ve run out of room… But Mexico is going to have to do something; otherwise, I’m closing the border,” he said in a Friday news conference. “I’ll just close the border.”