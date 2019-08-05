Mass shootings are a deeply American phenomenon, and so is turning to GoFundMe to pay for shooting-related injuries

Weekend attacks at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, and a popular nightlife area in Dayton, Ohio, left 31 people dead and dozens of others injured.

In the days since, several fundraisers have been created on GoFundMe to help victims pay for hospital bills, and families cover funeral costs.

Firearm-related injuries account for about $2.8 billion in inpatient and emergency care each year in the United States, according to a 2017 study from John Hopkins, leaving victims will bills costing them thousands of dollars.

Some are using GoFundMe to pay for funeral costs for victims of the shooting. The average cost of a funeral in the United States is about $8,000, according to the National Funeral Directors Association.

GoFundMe pages have been launched for victims of the Dayton and El Paso shootings

According to 2017 US census data, there are more than 28 million people who are uninsured, and many of them turn to the online fundraising platform for help. Even those who have insurance often require additional assistance to cover procedures insurance won’t cover. GoFundMe says it hosts more than 250,000 medical fundraisers a year, and has raised more than $650,000 million for medically-oriented funds.

To date, more than 600 GoFundMes have been started to help victims of mass shootings.

“This is a fundraiser to help her with medical costs, living expenses, and money to help her and her daughter get back on their feet after this horrible tragedy,” says a GoFundMe for a woman named Alayna, whose friends say was injured in the Dayton shooting. The fundraiser has thus far raised $6,500 of a $10,000 goal.

A GoFundMe for a couple who were struck by gunfire in El Paso says: “Juan & Nicholasa were both shot in the El Paso tragedy on Saturday. Nicholasa was shot in the face and the abdomen and is in stable but serious condition. Juan was shot in the abdomen and had extensive damage to his kidneys and intestines and after a hard fight over the past 48 hours, passed away this morning. We have created this fund for the two of them and their family members to help with anything that they may need in this difficult time including medical, travel and now unfortunately funeral expenses.” They have raised $1,800 of a $10,000 goal.

Another El Paso-related GoFundMe says that three parents were shot while raising money for their children’s soccer team. The page has raised more than $8,000 of a $10,000 goal. Another, for a father from Houston who was struck during the attack, has raised $3,700.

Raising money to cover costs for shooting victims is not new

The move to raise money to cover the costs is not new. Scrolling through GoFundMe, users will find thousands of fundraisers hoping to raise money for victims of gun violence under the search term “Shooting.”

After a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California last month, parents of Brynn Ota-Mathews launched a GoFundMe that raised $35,000 to help pay for her hospital bills. Ota-Mathews was shot in the back and has no insurance. GoFundMes for the families of 6-year-old Stephen Luciano Romero and 13-year-old Keyla Salazar, who were killed in the shooting, have raised $132,600 and $84,000 respectively.

Following the shooting Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, last year, people raised more than $10 million for the community on GoFundMe.

So far in 2019, the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit that tracks shootings in the US, and that defines a mass shooting as an incident in which at least four people are shot, has counted 255 mass shootings