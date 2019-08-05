Retail workers say they’re scared to go to work after 2 shootings this weekend at a Texas Walmart and a bar in Ohio

source Reuters/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Shootings this weekend at a Texas Walmart and at a bar in Ohio have left 29 people dead.

Retail employees seem to be taking to social media to say they’re terrified to go to work for fear of getting shot at their workplace.

One Twitter account that shares barista stories said the shootings had sparked a discussion at Starbucks about proper protocols in the case of a mass shooting.

Two mass shootings in two days at places of work – one a Walmart and the other a local bar – seem to have left some retail employees reeling and afraid of what could happen at their jobs.

Scores of Twitter users are tweeting stores describing how the shootings have affected their places of work. Some say they’re terrified to go to work, and others say the incidents have caused them to think about what they would do if a shooting happened at their workplace.

“I wonder if today is the day we become the next mass shooting location,” one Twitter user wrote.

The two mass shootings this weekend left 29 people dead. Twenty people were killed Saturday at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, and nine more were killed early Sunday morning near the bar Ned Peppers in Dayton, Ohio.

Here’s how some on social media are reacting to the most recent slew of mass shootings and how they say the incidents have affected their workplaces:

A Twitter account that shares stories about baristas posted that the shootings led to a discussion at Starbucks about what they would do if one happened there.

We had a discussion today about what we do if there’s a shooting at our store and/or shopping center. The fact that we even had to have that discussion is really annoying. Shouldn’t have to be scared of being shot working at a Starbucks. Enough is enough. #GunControlNow — Barista Problems (@baristaproblem0) August 4, 2019

“F— this paranoia,” another Twitter user wrote.

I left a movie I went to early because it was a full theater and packed places like that don’t make me feel safe AT ALL. I also work in a large marketplace and it’s like I’m just waiting for the next mass shooting to take place right outside my store. Fuck this paranoia. — Augustine (@tempeldeterra) August 4, 2019

A Twitter user who described working at a different Walmart location said this past weekend wasn’t the first time she had “pictured myself in situations like that at work.”

As a retail worker who works for Walmart, I came home from work and one of my coworkers’ Facebook posts was how I found out about the shooting. And I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t pictured myself in situations like that at work and how I would react. — taylor (@taylorthetiny) August 4, 2019

“I’m f—ing terrified, y’all,” another Twitter user said. “I work a service job with a looot of angry customers. All it takes is one.”

Like I work a service job with a looot of angry customers. All it takes is one. — Will (@beardedsnorlax_) August 4, 2019

News about an anti-immigrant manifesto linked to the Walmart shooter seemed to prompt fears that other businesses frequented by immigrants could become targets.

I’m honestly scared to leave my home. Going to work is terrifying, I work in a pharmacy at a grocery store where many immigrants shop and get their prescriptions. I’m scared for them, I’m scared for me, I’m scared. This shouldn’t be our reality. #TrumpsTerrorists #ThisIsAmerica — Willow Miranda (@WillowMiranda) August 4, 2019

One user encouraged retail employees to not go to work if they were scared, saying it’s not worth it to “stress yourself out for some minimum wage job.”

hey guys if you guys are scared about going into work… just call in. fuck them if they don’t understand. don’t fucking stress yourself out for some minimum wage job. #bettersafethansorry — n(*´Д｀*)(h) (@dollardazze) August 3, 2019

Some were left imagining where they would hide and what steps they would take if a shooting occurred at their workplace.

Running through every possible scenario if a shooting breaks out at work. I shouldn’t have thought about that nearly as often as I did when I was cashiering #ThoughtsWhileWorkingInRetail #walmartshooting — xina ???? (@kschmur) August 4, 2019

A self-described Target employee said on Twitter that the Walmart shooting made them “genuinely terrified” to go to work.

The shooting in the El Paso Walmart makes me genuinely terrified to go to work at Target. I’m really thinking of calling out because I’m so fucking scared and I don’t know what to do — calynn is mono no more (@clynseoul) August 4, 2019

Retail employees are left wondering where the next mass shooting will take place and whether the place they work could be next.

I wonder if today is the day we become the next mass shooting location. #ThoughtsWhileWorkingInRetail — Wanda Bess ???? (@WandaKat11) August 4, 2019

One Twitter user said it’s “unnerving” to think about showing up at work, where he’s at risk at being in harm’s way.

I had an officer visit with me at work today, because we are a retail facility next door to a mass shooting that occurred in 2017. It was an eerie but appreciated conversation. Given the events of the last 5 days it’s getting to be unnerving to go to work now. Because what if? — Bennie (@DenverBennie) August 4, 2019

One Twitter user posted a photo she said showed a ribbon she was given as a Walmart employee to “show solidarity.” But she said that she’s “constantly thinking” about where she could hide in the case of a shooting.

they gave us these ribbons at work to show solidarity with the shooting victims and their families which is cool or whatever but it doesn’t help the fact that im constantly thinking about how long it would take me to find shelter if a customer got a little too angry pic.twitter.com/aD2oNHeVhC — brooke ???? (@brookeaat) August 4, 2019

For its part, Walmart has posted on Twitter that the company is “in shock” and is working with law enforcement after the El Paso shooting.