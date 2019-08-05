The El Paso Walmart mass shooting claimed 22 victims. Here are their stories.

caption Crosses at a makeshift memorial are seen after the shooting that left 21 people dead at the Cielo Vista Mall WalMart in El Paso, Texas, on August 5, 2019. source MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Twenty-two people were killed when a gunman opened fire on a Walmart in El Paso, Texas on Saturday, August 3.

Mexican authorities said seven of the victims were Mexican nationals, and American authorities are yet to release a complete list of victims.

Among those reported killed so far were an elderly couple, a 15-year-old high school sophomore, and a young mother who died protecting her infant son.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Twenty-two people were killed when a gunman opened fire on a Walmart in El Paso, Texas on Saturday, August 3.

Families of the victims described waiting in agony to hear about the fates of their relatives who were shopping for things like school supplies and party decorations in the popular shopping complex.

Mexican authorities said seven of the victims were Mexican nationals, and American authorities are yet to release a complete list of victims, though it was announced the death toll has risen by two in the days after the attack.

Various social media posts and local reports capture the stories of the victims, including an elderly couple, a 15-year-old high school sophomore, and a young mother who died protecting her infant son.

Here’s what is known about the victims of the El Paso attack so far.

Javier Rodriguez, 15

caption Javier Amir Rodriguez, 15, was a victim of the El Paso shooting. source Facebook/Cesar Serrano

Javier Rodriguez was just weeks away from starting his sophomore year of high school in El Paso when he was killed, the Washington Post reported.

Javier’s aunt, Elvira Rodriguez told the Arizona Republic that he loved to play soccer and did well in school.

“He was such a loving boy,” Rodriguez said in Spanish, weeping.

The school district confirmed Rodriguez’s death on Twitter Monday.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of one of our students,” the tweet said. “Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with his parents and family. School counselors are available to support and comfort our students and staff.”

Arturo Benavides, 59

caption Arturo Benavides was a victim of the El Paso shooting. source Facebook/Congressman Adriano Espaillat

El Paso resident Arturo Benavides was confirmed dead Sunday morning by two family members who posted on social media, the El Paso Times reported.

The Times reports that one post said Benavides was at the self-checkout line in Walmart while his 63-year-old wife, Patty, was in the restroom. After shots rang out, she escaped the store but couldn’t find her husband until his death was confirmed Sunday morning.

Jacklin Luna, Benavides’ great-niece, told the Washington Post that his wife was still inconsolable over losing her husband of nearly 30 years, whom she described as a dedicated family man who loved his dog, pineapple upside-down cake, and spending time with loved ones.

“If anyone ever needed anything, he was the first one there: If we needed a ride, a shirt or a meal, he was always the first person to offer anything he had,” Luna said. “Whenever we all went out to eat, he would pay the whole bill, he didn’t want anyone to spend a dime.”

Jordan Anchondo, 25, and Andre Anchondo, 24

caption Jordan and Andre Anchondo. source Facebook/Andre Anchondo

The Anchondos were shopping for school and party supplies with their infant son when they were killed.

The young parents were planning on celebrating the new house Andre had built for them after a tough time in his life that changed when he met Jordan, his brother Tito Anchondo told the Washington Post.

“She was his support system,” Tito told the Post. “When he met Jordan, it gave him more reason to get on track with his life. He got his life in order.”

The couple left behind three children: 6-year-old and 1-year-old daughters from Jordan’s earlier relationships, and their 2-month-old son who survived the shooting.

Jordan’s sister, Leta Jamrowski told the Associated Press that the infant’s injuries showed that his mother had died while protecting the baby from the spray of bullets.

“He pretty much lived because she gave her life,” Jamrowski told the AP.

David Johnson, 63

source Facebook

David Johnson died while protecting his family from the shooter, his nephew Dominic Partridge told the Arizona Republic.

Partridge said Johnson, who was a veteran who worked as a contractor, was killed while shielding his wife of 25 years and daughter until they ran to safety.

“It was the ultimate selfless act,” Partridge told the Republic. “That’s just who he was. He took care of his family until his last breath.”

Ivan Manzano, 41

Ivan Manzano’s family confirmed to the Arizona Republic that the Jaurez resident was killed three days after his 41st birthday.

Manzano had walked into the Walmart around 10 a.m. Saturday morning to pick up a package, according to his aunt, Patricia Manzano.

She told the Republic that she had crossed the border from Juarez to El Paso, but she went shopping at a different Walmart on the west side of town.

She said the family waited in agony after hearing about the shooting.

“We assume that at 10 a.m. to 10:15, he walked into the Walmart, because in his WhatsApp messages, it shows that he was last connected at 10:21, and since then we haven’t heard anything,” Patricia Manzano told the Republic through tears before the family was officially notified of his death.

Angie Englisbee, 86

Angie Englisbee was in the checkout line at the time of the shooting and had just hung up from a phone call with her son when shots rang out, according to the New York Times.

Englisbee’s granddaughter Mia Peake told the Times that she had seven children and loved watching General Hospital.

Peake added that Englisbee was “a very strong person, very blunt.”

Mexican authorities said several of the victims were Mexican nationals.

caption A woman lights a candle at a makeshift memorial outside Walmart. source Mario Tama/Getty Images

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard released a list Sunday that identified eight Mexican nationals who were among the victims killed in El Paso. They were:

Sara Esther Regalado of Ciudad Juarez

Adolfo Cerros Hernández of Aguascalientes

Jorge Calvillo García of Torreon

Elsa Mendoza of Yepomera,

Gloria Irma Márquez of Ciudad Juarez

Maria Eugenia Legarreta Rothe, of the city of Chihuahua

Ivan Filiberto Manzano of Ciudad Juarez

Juan de Dios Velázquez Chairez of Zacatecas.

Sara Esther Regalado and Adolfo Cerros Hernández

source Facebook

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard identified Sara Esther Regalado and Adolfo Cerros Hernández as two of the Mexican nationals who were killed in the shooting.

Their daughter Sandra Cerros confirmed their deaths in a Facebook post after their family was informed Sunday morning.

“We thank you infinitely for your prayers, your support, concern, calls and messages, they have been a great company during this crisis,” she wrote, according to a translation of the post. “We ask you to give us time to assimilate what happened, today we want to reserve ourselves from answering calls and messages, we have your understanding.”

El Paso Police Department identified all of the victims Monday afternoon.

Police released a full list of the deceased Monday afternoon, identifying the remaining victims who had not otherwise been named:

Leonard Cipeda Campos, 41

Maria Flores, 77

Raul Flores, 77

Alexander Gerhard Hoffman, 66

Luis Alfonzo Juarez, 90

Maribel Loya, 56

Margie Reckard, 63

Teresa Sanchez, 82

This post will be updated as new information becomes available.