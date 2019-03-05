A sprawling, 3,500-acre cliffside ranch with 2 luxury villas and 120 cows could break the Santa Barbara real-estate record — here’s a look inside

caption The ranch villas include beautifully decorated living rooms. source Matthew Momber

A 3,500-acre ranch in southern California is on the market for $110 million.

It is currently owned by the CEO of Luxembourg holding company TAG.

The property, known as El Rancho Tajiguas, includes two luxury villas with five bedrooms each.

One of the most expensive properties in California is now for sale: a working ranch on the Gaviota coastline.

Located just outside Santa Barbara and known as El Rancho Tajiguas, the property sprawls across 3,500 acres. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that the ranch is linked to billionaire Mansour Ojjeh, who purchased the estate in 1981. Ojjeh is the former CEO of TAG, a Luxembourg holding company and a major shareholder in McLaren’s racing team.

The home is listed through Compass real estate. With a price tag of $110 million, El Rancho Tajiguas is in the same price range as the most expensive homes in America. As Forbes reports, the ranch will set a new record for the area if it sells at listing price.

Each of the ranch’s two Spanish-style villas – Villa Della Costa and Villa Del Mare – includes five bedrooms and an additional guest house, along with extra amenities such as wine cellars and helipads.

Additional buildings are scattered throughout the property, as the ranch is a working farm for avocados and persimmon. Much of the land is also used for cattle grazing, and workers currently maintain a herd of around 120 cows.

Located on a massive 3,500-acre piece of land, the center point of the property is an oceanfront cliff containing the El Rancho Tajiguas’ main rooms.

The ranch is situated on the Gaviota Coast …

caption The property is located at 14000 Calle Real in the city of Goleta. source Google Maps

… just outside the city of Santa Barbara.

The area is popular among other wealthy individuals such as billionaire Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Warren Buffett’s holding company Berkshire Hathaway. Munger recently purchased a nearby 1,800-acre ranch for $70 million.

caption Munger’s estimated net worth is $1.6 billion. source REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The property is currently owned by Mansour Ojjeh, CEO of Tag holding company and owner of the McLaren Formula 1 racing team.

caption Ojjeh (center) at the Austrian Grand Prix in 1997. source Reuters

Ojjeh purchased the coastline property in 1981, and built several luxury buildings over the next few decades.

source Matthew Momber

The property includes two luxury villas, known as Villa Della Costa and Villa Del Mare.

Each villa has its own pool …

source Matthew Momber

… and a spacious living room area.

source Matthew Momber

The lofted ceilings and fireplace are well-suited for daytime gatherings …

source Matthew Momber

… and offer sunset views in the evening.

source Matthew Momber

The hallways are lined with coordinated furniture and hanging lantern lights.

source Matthew Momber

Residents can enter and exit the bedroom by walking a hedge-lined pathway.

source Matthew Momber

Inside, the cavernous A-frame room houses a four-post bed, closet space, and additional seating …

source Matthew Momber

… along with a personal fireplace, large windows, and a set of glass double doors.

caption One of five bedrooms in each of the Spanish-style villas. source Matthew Momber

The bathrooms are just as impressive, with vanity space, a spacious tub, and large windows.

source Matthew Momber

Each villa also includes its own movie theater for inside entertainment …

source Matthew Momber

… while the surrounding farmland offers beautiful hiking trails right in the home’s backyard.