This $8 accessory solves every single problem with the Apple TV remote

caption The Elago R1 Intelli Case only costs $8 on Amazon. source Elago

Apple’s remote for the Apple TV has a ton of little issues that make using it a pain.

An accessory you can buy for $8 on Amazon actually fixes every single problem with the Apple TV remote.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Apple TV is an excellent streaming device. Its remote control, however, is a pain in the butt.

The remote control itself is tiny and slick, making it extremely easy to lose- in a couch cushion, for example.

The remote’s touchpad is also overly sensitive, which means it’ll turn on your Apple TV if you just graze it accidentally (or, you know, your couch cushion touches it).

Read more: The Apple TV is a mess – and hardly the ‘future of TV’ Apple advertised

And due to the near-symmetrical design of the button layout, you can’t pick up the remote control and immediately know its orientation. I’ve had countless occasions where I try pausing a show or movie only to return to the main menu, because there’s no way to know if the remote is upside down unless you look directly at it. It’s annoying.

Thankfully, there’s a solution that fixes every single problem with the Apple TV remote, and it only costs $8. Take a look.

Apple’s TV remote is super slick, but the elago R1 Intelli Case is made of a soft silicone that adds much-needed resistance to the surface of the remote. It shouldn’t slip into your couch cushions as easily this way.

source Elago

The remote’s touchpad is overly sensitive, but the Intelli Case provides a nice buffer along the perimeter of the touchpad so you shouldn’t accidentally graze it as often.

source Elago

Most importantly, the design of the Intelli Case makes it so you’ll always know which end of the remote is up. For anyone familiar with the Apple TV remote, this is a subtle but huge quality-of-life improvement.

source Elago

It even has a lanyard! You can’t lose the remote if it’s attached to your wrist.

source Elago

The Intelli Case also has magnets built in, which means you can keep your Apple TV remote attached to any magnetic surface — like your TV, or fridge — so you never lose it.

source Elago

Elago sells the Intelli Case in six different colors.

source Elago

Black seems like the way to go, though.

source Elago

It’s pretty incredible that an $8 accessory can improve upon Apple’s design in so many significant ways.

source Elago

You can buy the R1 Intelli Case for $8 on Amazon, or $9 on Elago’s website.