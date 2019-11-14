Elderly man clings to life after being hit in head by brick thrown by Hong Kong protesters during clash with residents in Sheung ShuiElderly man clings to life after being hit in head by brick thrown by Hong Kong protesters during clash with residents

The 70-year-old was clearing bricks left by protesters on a street outside the Sheung Shui MTR station when a clash between residents and protesters broke out. Screengrab via SCMP

A 70-year-old man was fighting for his life on Wednesday after being struck in the head by a brick during a clash between anti-government protesters and residents in Sheung Shui.

The man was among more than 20 local people who were clearing bricks left by protesters on Lung Wan Street outside the Sheung Shui MTR station around noon. He becomes the second victim to suffer life-threatening injuries in an attack by protesters in the city since Monday.

A fight began when more than 20 black-clad protesters turned up and argued heatedly with the residents, according to police.

“An initial investigation showed that during the dispute, the victim was hit in the head with a brick that was hurled while using his mobile phone to take a photograph of the gang,” a police source said.

Video footage showed the man lying motionless on the ground as the two groups continued to throw bricks at each other.

The incident lasted for about a minute before the black-clad gang opened umbrellas to defend themselves and retreated. Police searched the area, but no arrests were made.

“The victim lost consciousness after being hit in the head. He was in a life-threatening condition in hospital,” the source said.

The man was taken to North District Hospital and later transferred to Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin, where he was admitted in critical condition.

The case was classified as wounding. The investigation was assigned to the New Territories North regional crime unit.

On Monday, a 57-year-old man was attacked and set on fire after chasing down a group of masked and black clad protesters who had vandalised Ma On Shan MTR station.

Read also: Man doused with flammable liquid and set on fire during Monday mayhem in Hong Kong

Senior Superintendent Li Kwai-wah of the Organised Crime and Triad Bureau, said on Wednesday that the man suffered serious burns to 40 per cent of his body. He said the victim remained in hospital and was unfit to give a statement.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

Read also: