People are bringing their pups to the polls on Election Day and the dogs are having a blast

caption Rav Papa the Pomeranian goes to the polls. source Courtesy of Shonna Levin

People are bringing their dogs to polling places while voting in the 2018 midterm elections.

The dogs are living their best lives.

Here are photos of dogs getting excited about democracy.

Voting is a right reserved for humans, but dogs can still get in on the fun.

As polls opened for the 2018 midterm elections, people began bringing their dogs along with them to vote.

The patriotic pups are getting excited about democracy.

They look especially cute sporting “I voted” stickers.

Some dogs are even getting in on the “Me voting in 2016 vs. me voting in 2018” meme.

My fiancé did the voting meme with our dogs. pic.twitter.com/McPHtf6G2F — vote nov. 6, plz. and for claire (@SchmittRobSays) November 6, 2018

Dogs make great companions while waiting in line to vote.

Get out there and VOTE! Some polls even have cute dogs to pet while waiting in line ???? pic.twitter.com/HEocj36N9e — Cherie Stabler (@Cherie_Stabler) November 6, 2018

Service dogs are also welcome at the polls.

Former President George H. W. Bush was accompanied by his service dog Sully to cast his vote.

The 41st President accompanied by his two best friends — Jim Baker and Sully — discharging his civic duty and voting today. pic.twitter.com/1sSvkmWMQQ — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) November 1, 2018

As if fulfilling your civic duty on Election Day wasn’t exciting enough.

I TOLD YOU VOTING HAS DOGS I #wouldpet again. Very goodgirl. pic.twitter.com/weaQPcCYRo — Vorthos Mike (@VorthosMike) November 6, 2018

