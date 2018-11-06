People are bringing their pups to the polls on Election Day and the dogs are having a blast

Talia Lakritz, Insider
Rav Papa the Pomeranian goes to the polls.

Courtesy of Shonna Levin

  • People are bringing their dogs to polling places while voting in the 2018 midterm elections.
  • The dogs are living their best lives.
  • Here are photos of dogs getting excited about democracy.

Voting is a right reserved for humans, but dogs can still get in on the fun.

As polls opened for the 2018 midterm elections, people began bringing their dogs along with them to vote.

Read more: The polls are open in dozens of states for the midterm elections – see what time they close

The patriotic pups are getting excited about democracy.

I vote u vote we vote let's all vote #govote

They look especially cute sporting “I voted” stickers.

Some dogs are even getting in on the “Me voting in 2016 vs. me voting in 2018” meme.

Dogs make great companions while waiting in line to vote.

Service dogs are also welcome at the polls.

Former President George H. W. Bush was accompanied by his service dog Sully to cast his vote.

As if fulfilling your civic duty on Election Day wasn’t exciting enough.

