After logging 100 miles on this e-bike, I came away impressed with its quick acceleration and comfortable ride

source Electra Bicycle Company

A high-quality electric bike should be comfortable, have enough range to cover your most common rides, and provide you with as much motor or pedal assistance as you need.

I tested the Electra Townie Go! 7D Electric Bike and liked how it to zips up hills without making me break a sweat, handles well in a variety of weather conditions, and got up to speed quickly after stopping at lights.

and liked how Though I was impressed with the bike and how it rode, a few nitpicks stood out, including its lack of included lights and fenders, and how its weight would make it difficult to carry up or downstairs in an apartment building or home.

With the ever-present threat of global climate change, our reliance on fossil fuels gets scarier every day. Bicycling is an excellent alternative to driving to work each day. But, who wants to show up covered in sweat? And, when the workday is done, most of us are too tired to start pedaling. This is where a reliable electric bike, or e-bike, comes in handy.

Many of today’s e-bikes provide you with the pedal assistance you need to effortlessly conquer steep hills, and you can turn the assistance off when you want to get a workout. The Electra Townie Go! 7D Electric Bike is an outstanding example of this, offering three levels of pedal-assistance, a range of up to 50 miles, and comfortable control for the casual commuter. I put the 7D to the test, and here are my experiences with it.

Specs

The Townie Go! 7D is the most affordable of Electra’s electric bikes, which include the 8D, 8i, and 9D. The 7D is available as a step-through and as a non-electric alternative, too.

caption Electra Townie Go! 7D Electric Bike logo. source James Brains

I tested the Electra Townie Go! 7D in matte black. Here are some additional specs from the manufacturer:

Battery range: 20 to 50 miles

Battery charge time: 5.5 hours

E-bike classification: Class 1 (pedal-activated assist up to 20 mph)

Gears: 7

Shifters: Shimano Revo 7-speed twist with optical gear display

Rear Derailleur: Shimano Tourney TY 7-speed

Handlebar: Riser bar made of alloy custom bend, 25.9 inches with a 4-inch rise

Brakes: Tektro MD M280 mechanical disc

Brake Levers: Promax

Rims: Anodized alloy 26-inch 36h

Weight: 48 pounds

Frame material: 6061-T6 aluminum

Battery warranty: 500 charge cycles or 2 years

Ideal rider height: 5-foot-3 to 6-foot-4

A full list of specs is located on its product page, too.

The motor assist control is to the right of the left handle and features a simple display: five bars indicate how much battery power is left and three bars show you how much motor assistance you’re using. This is able to be adjusted via two arrow buttons. There’s also an on-board on/off button.

Set-up process

caption Electra Townie Go! 7D Electric Bike back tire. source James Brains

I’ve had some terrible experiences trying to put bikes together on my own in the past. Fortunately, if you buy the Electra Townie Go! 7D from REI, the brand takes care of assembly for you. I don’t live near an REI, so Electra sent the bike to a local shop for assembly which was much appreciated.

I’ve had REI assemble bikes for me in the past and can speak to their quality service. The store rep made sure the seat was the right height for my body and explained how to use the bike’s main features. Plus, within 20 hours of use or six months, REI allows you to bring the bike in for a free tune-up.

What makes the electric bike stand out

One of the most important considerations when shopping for an electric bike is the range of its battery. Electra states that the 7D has a range of 20 to 50 miles, depending on the amount of assistance you use. I found this to be mostly accurate during my testing and even rode the battery until it died three separate times for a true reading.

The first was a 55-mile trip around Mid-Michigan where I used minimal assistance until it died close to 50 miles of riding. The ride was mostly flat and roughly 10 miles of it was on dirt roads, which had me wishing the bike had suspension.

The second trip was to have lunch with my wife at a restaurant a few towns over. I used maximum assist and the battery lasted for around 26 miles on relatively flat terrain. Even for the pedal-assist turned to its highest mode, getting 26 miles out of the battery was impressive.

caption Electra Townie Go! 7D Electric Bike throttle. source James Brains

Finally, on the third trip, the battery gave me 22.5 miles of flat riding, also on maximum assist. I experienced driving rain during the ride, which didn’t seem to impact the bike at all. I was impressed by how well it maneuvered on wet surfaces and I didn’t experience any sliding on wood boardwalks, either – though I wouldn’t recommend riding on wet wood, at all. I’ve fallen far too many times on other bikes doing exactly that.

The Townie Go! 7D also offers some serious get-up-and-go. From a standstill, I was able to reach full speed in roughly 5.5 seconds which was particularly impressive considering I weigh 240 pounds. Lighter riders will likely experience even better performance.

Hills are also a breeze with the 7D. Mid-Michigan is fairly flat so the inclines were subdued but on the steepest grades I could find, I topped 17 mph with the max assist. However, these same inclines were brutal without assistance. The heft of the bike kept me at a slow 7 mph – and breathing quite heavily.

Cons to consider

caption Electra Townie Go! 7D Electric Bike pedal. source James Brains

The Electra Townie Go! 7D is designed to be a commuter bike the casual rider can use right away. However, it doesn’t come with many of the features commuters might need, such as fenders, lights, or even a bell. Fortunately, these extras are easy enough to find at affordable prices but it would still be nice to see these included. The bike does come with a rear rack and chainguard and even without fenders, I didn’t notice water kicking up in my face or creating a racing stripe on my back.

The weight of the bike is also a concern for anyone living in a walk-up apartment complex. Even carrying it up and down from my basement proved to be a bit of a pain. It may not be the ideal solution if you have to go up or down any flights of stairs to store it. You can lighten it up by removing the battery before carrying it, though.

The bottom line

caption Electra Townie Go! 7D Electric Bike. source James Brains

I’ve had several enjoyable trips with the Electra Townie Go! 7D and I love how it extends the distance I can ride before my body tires out. It has great range and gets up to speed quickly – it’s also one of the least expensive e-bikes available.

Should you buy it? We suggest test-driving any bike you consider buying. So, if you have an REI nearby, consider seeing if you can take the Townie Go! 7D for a ride. Or, if you don’t mind risking it, REI offers a substantial return policy. Regardless, I’m a bit picky when it comes to how I want a bike to feel. This wasn’t a perfect fit for me but it was good enough, and the more I rode it, the more it grew on me. This would be an excellent transition bike for those who are sedentary and interested in starting to exercise. With its different levels of assistance, the Townie Go! 7D is also ideal for commuters who want to comfortably bike to work.

What are your alternatives? I've only tested one other e-bike, the Schwinn Monroe, which costs the same as the Townie Go! 7D but doesn't come with free assembly. I didn't get as much time with the Schwinn but it seemed speedier with its sleeker, lightweight design. The bike also has an impressive range of 45 miles. It takes longer to get up to speed from a standstill and also doesn't come with any accessories a commuter might want.

Pros: Comfortable saddle, handles well in wet weather, range of up to 50 miles, gets up to speed in 5.5 seconds, affordable

Cons: Heavy, doesn’t have many of the accessories a commuter might want

