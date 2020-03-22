How an LA band completed a tour around North America in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van

caption Electric Guest. source Brittany Chang/Business Insider

Los Angeles-based band Electric Guest has wrapped up its 21-show tour across North America.

The duo, and their tour members, traveled from venue to venue from Las Vegas to Canada to New York in an unconverted Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

We spoke to the band during their Brooklyn, New York stop about what life is like while on tour in Sprinter.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Electric Guest, a Billboard-charting Los Angeles-based band, just finished its 21-show tour across the country, all while traveling in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van.

Many campervan enthusiasts use the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter as their van conversion body of choice for traveling. While unconverted, the band’s Sprinter has allowed lead singer Asa Taccone and drummer Matthew Compton of Electric Guest to travel across the country to complete their North American tour that brought the band to 21 cities, including Las Vegas, Austin, New York, Salt Lake City, and San Diego.

Electric Guest first launched its musical start after releasing its 2012 debut album “Mondo”, which included “This Head I Hold”, the band’s most popular song that currently holds almost 70 million streams on Spotify.

We talked to Taccone and Compton before their Brooklyn, New York show about how they adapted to life on tour while traveling across the country in an unconverted Sprinter.

Electric Guest’s Sprinter isn’t converted like a traditional camper vans that people use to traverse thousands of miles.

caption Electric Guest. source Brittany Chang/Business Insider

This means the duo — and the two other musicians who play with them while on tour — need to share the three-passenger row Sprinter while on the road.

caption Electric Guest. source Brittany Chang/Business Insider

Luckily, the band gets to sleep in hotel rooms at night.

caption Electric Guest. source Brittany Chang/Business Insider

While they’re on the road, Taccone takes the back passenger row while Compton gets the middle. The two additional touring members get the front row directly behind the driver and passenger seats.

caption Electric Guest. source Brittany Chang/Business Insider

The inside of their Sprinter has the bare essentials needed for comfort: blankets, pillows, and snacks that help them stay at ease throughout hundreds of miles of driving.

caption Electric Guest. source Brittany Chang/Business Insider

The Sprinter also has a television and the band’s stash of snacks and water.

caption Electric Guest. source Brittany Chang/Business Insider

Touring across North America in an unconverted Sprinter isn’t always easy and glamorous, according to the duo.

caption Electric Guest. source Brittany Chang/Business Insider

In fact, Taccone said “glamorous” shouldn’t even be a word to describe life on the road.

caption Electric Guest. source Brittany Chang/Business Insider

“It’s mostly 23 hours of traveling and waiting, and then a one hour show,” Taccone said

caption Electric Guest. source Brittany Chang/Business Insider

Compton said the group has to be resourceful while on the road.

caption Electric Guest. source Brittany Chang/Business Insider

In order to save money, the band takes the backstage water bottles onto the van and into the hotel so they don’t have to pay for water.

caption Electric Guest. source Brittany Chang/Business Insider

Life in the van isn’t always safe either.

caption Electric Guest. source Brittany Chang/Business Insider

Someone once threw rocks through one of the windows of Electric Guest’s van while in Manchester, England in an attempt to break-in. Luckily, nothing was stolen.

caption Electric Guest. source Brittany Chang/Business Insider

“You’re constantly on watch with all of your stuff,” Compton said. “It kind of feels like you have to be on top of it, and that threat is always there.”

caption Electric Guest. source Brittany Chang/Business Insider

However, the band now has tricks to prevent thieves from breaking in.

caption Electric Guest. source Brittany Chang/Business Insider

For example, they park the rear of their van close to a wall so nobody can break in through the back. They also never leave anything valuable in the van.

caption Electric Guest. source Brittany Chang/Business Insider

“I’ve been in bands before where our entire van was stolen and we were made to buy it all new equipment afterwards,” Compton said. “It’s a real threat that you’ll get broken into at some point in your career.”

caption Electric Guest. source Brittany Chang/Business Insider

The duo states that the key to touring is getting ample rest and staying healthy.

caption Electric Guest. source Brittany Chang/Business Insider

Taccone and Compton try to work out and sleep as much as possible while on the road.

caption Electric Guest. source Brittany Chang/Business Insider

However, mental health is just as important as physical health when on tour.

caption Electric Guest. source Brittany Chang/Business Insider

“You’re with your mind a lot,” Taccone said.

caption Electric Guest. source Brittany Chang/Business Insider

“I’m listening to some kind of Dharma talk about something just to keep the mind as balanced as you can,” Taccone said. “But it’s a challenge.”

caption Electric Guest. source Brittany Chang/Business Insider

Luckily, the band has a good network of other musicians who check in on each other.

caption Electric Guest. source Brittany Chang/Business Insider

Compton also has a wife at home, and keeping their relationship “afloat” while on the road can occasionally be challenging, he said.

caption Electric Guest. source Brittany Chang/Business Insider

In terms of personal space while in a Sprinter for hours on end, Taccone and Compton agree that it’s about knowing when someone needs space and distance, which is especially important as personal chemistry directly affects live performances.

caption Electric Guest. source Brittany Chang/Business Insider

“I think we realized early on that [the lack of needed space] translates to the show,” Taccone said. “If your vibe isn’t right, it’s hard to express a joyful sentiment to the audience.”

caption Electric Guest. source Brittany Chang/Business Insider

The duo also said that having a “family vibe” while on the road has helped the band’s dynamic.

caption Electric Guest. source Brittany Chang/Business Insider

They’ll offer help to each other when they can sense if a touring member “needs a little recouping” from the stress of almost nonstop travel.

caption Electric Guest. source Brittany Chang/Business Insider

However, there are sometimes extreme and unpredictable accidents along the way that may hinder touring while increasing mental stress.

caption Electric Guest. source Brittany Chang/Business Insider

A few tours ago, a woman doing merchandise for the band — who was also on her first tour ever — accidentally put the wrong gas into their van. The band was then told that if they turned the car on, it might explode.

caption Electric Guest. source Brittany Chang/Business Insider

“You have to be resourceful, [and we were] going to carry on,” Compton said.

caption Electric Guest. source Brittany Chang/Business Insider

Instead of halting, Electric Guest carried on by renting a different car to take to the venue.

caption Electric Guest. source Brittany Chang/Business Insider

“For the most part, just make it through,” Compton said. “Put a band-aid on it…and don’t rely on other people, make it work yourself.”