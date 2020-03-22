There are now 7 upcoming electric pickup trucks like the Tesla Cybertruck and Rivian R1T — here’s how they will compare

caption The Cybertruck, Tesla’s first electric pickup truck, is seen in this undated handout picture released by the company source Reuters

There are currently seven electric pickup trucks on the horizon in the US: Tesla’s Cybertruck, Nikola’s Badger, Bollinger’s B2, Lordstown Motor’s Endurance, Ford’s electric F-150, GMC’s Hummer EV, and Rivian’s R1T.

All of the vehicles have varying specifications and prices.

Of the 11 different specifications compared, Tesla’s Cybertruck came out as “best in category” five times.

Tesla’s Cybertruck isn’t the only electric pickup truck that’s set to be unleashed on the market in the next several years.

In fact, there are six other automakers – some relatively unknown – who are all vying to be the best upcoming electric pickup truck in the market. For example, Nikola is currently working on it’s Badger, which can also run on fuel cell hydrogen power source.

Bollinger Motors announced it’s fully-electric SUV “B1” and pickup truck “B2” at the same time in October, while Lordstown Motors unveiled its pickup truck Endurance in January.

Ford announced an electric version of its wildly popular F-150 but hasn’t released any specs yet. GMC also announced an electric version of its iconic Hummer in January, releasing its horsepower, torque, and zero-to-60 miles-per-hour time in the announcement.

Ford-backed Rivian is also releasing its electric pickup truck, the R1T.

With so many electric pickup trucks on the horizon, picking one to purchase may be difficult. Here is a comparison of the different specifications of each pickup truck and the strongest contender in each category, not including the electric F-150:

Range: Nikola Badger

caption Nikola Badger Electric Pickup Truck. source Nikola

Nikola’s Badger pickup truck has the best range: 600 miles using its fuel cell – hydrogen – and battery power sources.

Without its FCEV hydrogen power source, the Badger has a range of about 300 miles, which is still more than Bollinger’s B2 pickup truck at 200 miles and Lordstown Motor’s Endurance at around 250 miles.

Rivian estimates that the smallest R1T battery will give it 230 miles, while its strongest battery will give it up to 400 miles. Tesla’s Cybertruck also has a wide range depending on the motor type. The single-motor version gives it a range of 250 miles, the dual-motor 300 miles, and the tri-motor 500 miles.

GMC has not released the range for its electric Hummer yet.

Bed length: Bollinger Motors B2 Pickup Truck

caption Bollinger Motors B2 Pickup Truck. source Bollinger Motors

Bollinger’s B2 has the longest bed length: it can extend between 5.75 feet to 8.17 feet when the rear seats are removed and the cab wall is opened.

The Cybertruck and the Endurance’s long bed model both have a bed length of 6.5 feet. However, the Endurance’s standard bed length falls a foot shorter at 5.5 feet, Lordstown told Business Insider.

The R1T has the shortest bed length at 4.5 feet long. The extra space is used in the form of a cargo hold in between the rear seats and the bed that’s large enough to fit a surfboard.

The length of the Badger’s bed hasn’t been listed yet, but it has a bed width of 5.12 feet. GMC has not released any specs related to the bed yet.

Price: Tesla Cybertruck

caption Tesla Cybertruck. source Tesla

Despite Tesla’s reputation of being expensive, the Cybertruck is the least expensive electric pickup truck on the list at $39,990 for the single-motor iteration. However, it jumps up to $69,900 for the tri-motor, all-wheel-drive version, and it’s an extra $7,000 for the self-driving features.

The second cheapest is the Endurace, which starts at $52,500. The R1T starts at $69,000, and while the Badger’s price hasn’t been officially announced, Nikola wrote in an Instagram comment that the Badger will be between $60,000 and $90,000.

The B2 will be the most expensive at $125,000.

GMC hasn’t announced the Hummer EV price yet.

Top speed: Tesla Cybertruck

caption Tesla Cybertruck. source Tesla

The Cybertruck can achieve the highest top speed at 130 mph for the tri-motor iteration, according to Motor Trend. The dual-motor Cybertruck will have a top speed of 120 mph according to Car and Driver, while the single-motor model will have a top speed of 110 mph.

The Badger can hit 120 mph, Nikola told Business Insider. The B2 can achieve 100 mph, while the Endurance falls short at 80 mph.

GMC and Rivian haven’t released the top speeds for their pickup trucks yet.

0-to-60 mph time: Nikola Badger and Tesla Cybertruck

caption Nikola Badger and Tesla Cybertruck. source Nikola and Tesla

The Badger and the tri-motor Cybertruck are both tied for the quickest zero-to-60 mph time at or less than 2.9 seconds, although the R1T and GMC Hummer EV fall closely behind at 3 seconds.

The dual-motor Cybertruck can achieve 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, while it takes the single motor model 6.5 seconds.

The B2 has the slowest time at 4.5 seconds. Lordstown has not released the zero-to-60 time yet.

Towing Capacity: Tesla Cybertruck

source Tesla

The Cybertruck has the highest towing capacity at around 14,000 pounds for the tri-motor variant. The dual-motor will have a towing capability of at least 10,000 pounds, and the single-motor about 7,500 pounds.

The R1T has a towing capacity of 11,000 pounds, and the Badger over 8,000 pounds, while both the Endurance and B2 will have a towing capacity of around 7,500 pounds. GMC hasn’t announced the towing capabilities of the Hummer EV.

Horsepower: GMC Hummer EV

caption The teaser photo for the new GMC Hummer. source GMC

GMC’s Hummer EV will be rated at an estimated 1,000 horsepower, making it the highest on the list. The Badger falls just short with a peak at 905 horsepower.

Meanwhile, the R1T will be able to generate up to 750 horsepower. The Endurance and B2 can each reach 600 horsepower and 614 horsepower, respectively.

Tesla hasn’t released the horsepower output for the Cybertruck.

Torque: GMC Hummer EV

caption The teaser photo for the new GMC Hummer. source GMC

GMC has reported that it’s Hummer EV will have 11,500 pound-feet of torque. No other electric pickup truck comes close to this.

The second highest is the Badger, which will have 980 pound-feet of torque. The R1T comes in third with 829 pound-feet, and the B2 last at 668 pound-feet.

Lordstown and Tesla haven’t released the torque estimates for the Endurance or Cybertruck yet. However, InsideEVs claims the Cybertruck’s tri-motor variant will have 1,000 pound-feet of torque, which would make it the second-highest on the list.

Number of seats: Tesla Cybertruck

caption Tesla Cybertruck. source Tesla

The Cybertruck will have the most seats inside the pickup truck at six. The Endurance, R1T, and Badger will all have five seats, while the B2 will have four.

GMC hasn’t announced the seating capacity for the Hummer EV.

Battery pack per kilowatt-hour: Rivian R1T

caption Rivian R1T. source Mike Blake/Reuters

Rivian will offer 105, 135, and 180-kilowatt hour battery packs for the R1T. The next most powerful battery pack will be the Badger’s, which will have a 160-kilowatt hour battery pack. The B2 falls shy at 120-kilowatt hours.

GMC, Lordstown, and Tesla haven’t released their battery pack estimates yet.

Payload capacity: Bollinger Motors B2 Pickup Truck

caption Bollinger Motors B2 driving outdoors. source Bollinger Motors

The B2 will have the highest payload capacity at 5,001 pounds.

The Cybertruck falls significantly shorter at 3,500 pounds. The R1T is at 1,760 pounds, and Nikola told Business Insider that the payload capacity for the Badger will be 1,600 pounds.

Lordstown and GMC haven’t released their payload capacity estimates yet.