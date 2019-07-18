Electrolux’s new fridge comes with a compartment that keeps meat and fish fresh – but not frozen

The 617L NutriFresh Inverter Multi Door Fridge’s “UltraChill” setting has a temperature of -2 deg C, said to be the optimum that will keep meat and seafood fresh without having to deep-freeze them. Business Insider / Rachel Tay

Having family and friends over for dinner can be a chore, especially when the preparation work – such as defrosting frozen food – has to start hours before the guests arrive.

But a new refrigerator by Swedish home home appliance manufacturer Electrolux can supposedly help cut hours of thawing time from the preparation process, with the addition of a new convertible drawer that is nether freezer nor fridge, but everything in between.

At S$4,299 (US$3169), the 617L NutriFresh Inverter Multi Door, which launched in Singapore on Friday (July 12), is one of Electrolux’s higher-end fridges “due to its host of features”.

One feature that sets this fridge apart is a convertible drawer that allows users to choose from five predefined temperature settings ranging from -23 deg C to 7 deg C.

Out of the five, the “UltraChill” temperature of -2 deg C is said to be able to keep meat, fish and seafood fresh without deep-freezing it. According to Electrolux, food stored under the “UltraChill” setting will not need to be defrosted before being cooked.

The compartment also doubles as a wine cellar, freezer and an ice box to keep your drinks cold. Business Insider / Rachel Tay

While many people think storing groceries in the freezer saves them the trouble of making multiple trips to the market, deep-freezing food can affect its texture and taste, the company explained.

In an interview with The Straits Times in 2017, Bibi Chia, principal dietitian at the Raffles Diabetes and Endocrine Centre, said that while consuming frozen food has no health implications, fish, seafood or meat may lose some of its water content when thawed.

This affects the elasticity, tenderness, and texture of the food, she added.

The 617L NutriFresh Inverter Multi Door Fridge also comes with flexible storage spaces.

The door bins can be removed to accommodate larger bottles. Business Insider / Rachel Tay

Its “TasteLock Crisper” feature keeps fruits and vegetables fresh for up to seven days, Electrolux said. According to the company, that’s three times longer compared to regular refrigerators.

Other than the refrigerator – which will be available by end August – Electrolux also launched a new series of washers and dryers that can be controlled with an app.

Both the UltimateCare 900 Washer (right) and UltimateCare 800 Dryer (left) can be controlled by The Electrolux Life App when connected to home Wi-Fi. Business Insider / Rachel Tay

The UltimateCare 900 Washer and UltimateCare 800 Dryer both come with a Smart Connectivity feature which allows home owners to control and monitor their laundry from outside of the house with the Electrolux Life App.

The app, which recommends the most appropriate washing cycle based on clothing type and colour, also provides advice on how to get rid of different clothes stains.

The prices of the washer and dryer range from S$1,299 to $2,699. Electrolux

In addition, the washer’s “UltraMix system” premixes and dissolves detergent before it reaches the clothes. According to Electrolux, this process helps to reduce colour fading by 31 per cent.

