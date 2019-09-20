Electronic Arts jokingly tweeted ‘invest in Crypto’ — and crypto whiz kid Justin Sun replied by touting his Tron platform’s games

caption Tron CEO Justin Sun source Reuters

“Check out games built on #TRON @WINkorg,” the Tron and BitTorrent CEO responded, tagging Wink, an online gaming platform on the Tron network.

Binance, Huobi Global, Bitcoin Magazine, and other members of the crypto community cheered EA’s marketing stunt.

Electronic Arts jokingly tweeted “invest in Crypto” to promote a new character in Apex Legends, and Justin Sun replied by touting the games available on his Tron blockchain platform.

The video game giant made the comment after Apex Legends – its Fortnite-style shooter – announced it would release its third season on October 1 and introduced Crypto, a new Legend. EA’s tweet drew positive responses from several players in the crypto community including Binance, Huobi Global, and Bitcoin Magazine.

Tron – which operates the 13th largest cryptocurrency, according to CoinMarketCap – boasts games such as CropBytes and Magic Academy on its platform. Sun tagged Wink, an online gaming application built on the Tron blockchain, in his reply to EA.

Sun launched Tron Arcade last November and pledged to invest up to $100 million into the gaming fund over three years. “Let’s build the next generation of games together!” he tweeted at the time.

Sun, a protégé of Alibaba founder Jack Ma, made headlines this year after he paid $4.6 million for a charity lunch with Warren Buffett and invited several crypto bosses as well as President Donald Trump to attend. However, he postponed at the last minute, sparking conspiracies he was in trouble with the Chinese government. The lunch is reportedly being rescheduled.

