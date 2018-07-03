Shooting at Kansas elementary school reportedly leaves 2 construction workers in critical condition

caption Sunrise Point Elementary School in Overland Park, Kansas. source Google Street View

A suspect shot two construction workers at an elementary park playground in Overland Park, Kansas.

The perpetrator then fled the scene, attempted to carjack someone nearby, and stole another car at gunpoint.

The workers who were shot are in critical condition.

No children were at the school at the time of the shooting.

Two adults are in critical condition after a shooting at an elementary school in Overland Park, Kansas, according to local media.

The two men who were shot outside Sunrise Park Elementary School were construction workers who were developing the school’s playground, the Kansas City Star reported.

There were no children at the school at the time of the shooting, the newspaper added.

DEVELOPING: Police say they are responding to reports of a double shooting at an elementary school in Overland Park, Kansas; no students injured https://t.co/HjHD25imNd pic.twitter.com/Gnw6F1lLPp — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 3, 2018

The suspect fled the scene after the shooting, and is now being pursued by police. They believe the suspect was a co-worker of the injured men, and that the shooting came after an argument.

Minutes after fleeing the scene, the perpetrator attempted to carjack someone nearby, and fired more shots, according to the Star.

The suspect then stole another vehicle at another location by gunpoint. Nobody was hurt in the carjacking incidents.