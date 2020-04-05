Meghan Markle’s new Disney Plus documentary ‘Elephant’ may be sickly sweet for some, but young kids will find it adorable

caption “Elephant” was released on Disney Plus on Friday. source Disney Plus/Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Meghan Markle’s first post-Megxit project is Disney Plus’ new documentary “Elephants.”

The documentary is a sweet tale about African elephant Shani and her son Jomo on an epic journey across the Kalahari Desert.

It will be too sweet for some, but families with young children should enjoy the homely tale that is full of cute moments and bereft of anything dark or graphic.

While the documentary doesn’t break any new ground, Markle’s enthusiastic narration gives a lot of life and heart to an already cute tale.

The run-time may be a little too long to hold the attention of some younger viewers, however.

The furore surrounding Meghan Markle and her first project post-Megxit has been so intense that the movie itself, Disney Plus’ documentary entitled “Elephant,” is at risk of being forgotten about.

The attention has very much been on Markle’s involvement rather than the documentary itself – and Disney Plus should probably be glad.

“Elephant,” which follows African elephant Shani and her son Jomo on a journey across the Kalahari Desert with their herd, is largely forgettable. However, it is also a cute little tale that, while safe, should prove enjoyable enough for young kids and their families interested in this sort of subject.

Why you should care: It’s Meghan Markle’s first post-Megxit project

Meghan Markle is undoubtedly the biggest draw here. When Disney announced last week that Markle was narrating this documentary, the media went into a bit of a frenzy, with some tempted to call her a collaboration with Disney a glitzy grab at trying to get back to Hollywood.

However, as Insider’s Royals Reporter Mikhaila Friel explained, this is actually a rather clever choice of first project for Markle, and is actually a tribute to her royal roots.

A role which didn’t involve a step in front of the camera was probably wise for her first return to the screen, although her narration reminds us that she is an able actress. Regardless, her involvement is the USP of this documentary.

What’s hot: Markle’s narration brings a lot of life and heart to a very cute tale

“Elephant” is clearly aimed at families with children on the younger spectrum, and everything is geared toward that audience.

The journey that the elephants go on is filled with various moments of danger (a baby stuck in mud, crocodiles, and the lack of water), but all of these moments don’t feel very dangerous and they are all quickly resolved – probably so as not to worry the kids. This is Disney, after all, so parents need not worry about anything getting too graphic. It never does. Everything is treated with a child-like playfulness, which is not a criticism.

Indeed, parents and kids will be able to relax into this cosy film and be carried away on a light tale that doesn’t get bogged down with information, or any graphic set pieces. Instead, it is content to float along to and keep you entertained.

Markle’s narration, and the script itself, also seem geared toward young children. There are so many moments of cutesy comedy, with Markle churning out lines like “Wait a minute… who is this guy?” every five minutes or so. Markle’s whole-hearted commitment to the story told in this documentary will be a delight to kids. She reads every line in the script with a huge amount of enthusiasm.

For kids interested in this sort of Disney Plus content, she is a perfect fit and brings a lot of warmth to a cute tale. She delivers the script like an endearing nanny reading a story to children, and young ones will easily be brought into the tale of “Elephant” thanks to her.

As expected from a nature documentary by Disney launched on the very slick Disney Plus, “Elephant” has a huge amount of visual panache, with the camera work expectantly excellent and plenty of stunning shots to amaze viewers of any age. It looks extremely well-made and is, indeed, very slick.

caption This is Meghan Markle’s first project since leaving the Royal Family. source Disney Plus

What’s not: It will be sickly sweet to some, and feels too long for a documentary that doesn’t break any new ground

It’s a very, very sweet documentary. Sickly sweet, in fact. To a lot of older viewers, especially the more cynical amongst us, it will play as cloying, sugary, irritation. Meanwhile, Markle’s narration, while good for kids, will quickly prove to be plain annoying for some.

The enthusiasm in her commentary is almost too much at times as it, too, borders on cloying. While not a comment on Markle’s delivery itself (which she nails), it’s just a style of narration that some will find grating and irritating.

It also feels far too long. Clocking in at a minute less than an hour and a half, it feels stretched out and a bit thin. It would benefit from a shorter running time with a more compressed story, and could likely have been done in less than an hour.

This running time makes even less sense considering that “Elephant” is clearly aimed at younger viewers, all of whose attention spans will not last an hour and a half on a documentary, particularly when there is every Disney, Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar film imaginable available on Disney Plus.

As a documentary, there isn’t much information explored or told here that we haven’t seen before. There have been plenty of documentaries and TV shows about elephants, and Disney’s “Elephant” does not break any new ground – I doubt any older viewers will come away from it with any knowledge they did not possess before seeing it.

The bottom line: Slick, but far too candy-coated for adults

Slick and sweet are, ultimately, the two words I would use to describe this well-made documentary that, while it doesn’t provide anything original or ground-breaking, would, with a slightly shorter running time, be perfect viewing for families with young kids to watch together with a mug of tea or hot chocolate on the sofa.

Grade: C

