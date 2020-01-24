Eli Manning says Derek Jeter called him during his rookie year to give him advice on handling New York

Eli Manning held his retirement press conference on Friday.

Manning said when he was a rookie, he received a call from Derek Jeter, who offered Manning advice on how to handle the pressure of New York and how to keep working hard and trusting things would turn around.

Manning also joked that he was looking for the lone voter who did not vote for Jeter to unanimously be voted into the Hall of Fame.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Eli Manning said during his retirement press conference on Friday that he received advice early in his career from a fellow New York sports star: Derek Jeter.

Manning said Jeter called him his rookie year to give him advice about how to handle the pressure of New York, specifically, and tips on being a professional. Manning didn’t say when exactly the call took place, but he said it came after a couple of losses. Manning took over as the New York Giants starting quarterback in Week 10 of the 2004 season, and the team lost his first six games as a starter.

“Derek was great,” Manning said, adding, “He just talked to me about, that it would get easier and just stay the course, be yourself, and just keep working, and things do improve.

“We’ve had a good relationship over the years. I’ve seen him at several things, stayed in touch somewhat. After that, it was someone that I watched closely, and how he conducted himself, how he dealt with the media, how he dealt with fans, how he worked hard, how he stayed humble, in all circumstances, after so many championships he was winning. He was on top of the world. I took a lot of notes from how he handled New York. He’s been a great role model for me all these years.”

Manning and the Giants turned things around considerably in 2005, going 11-5, while Manning threw for 3,762 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions.

Jeter on Tuesday was inducted into the Hall of Fame but came up one vote short of being a unanimous selection. On Friday, Manning joked that one of the reporters in the crowd was the lone voter who held Jeter back.

“I’m just trying to figure out which one of y’all didn’t vote for him,” Manning said, to laughter. “There’s only one of you, so I know you’re probably in here.”

Ironically, Jeter could perhaps use some of the advice he gave Manning in 2004. After being inducted into the Hall of Fame, Jeter was asked about the Miami Marlins’ struggles since he took over as CEO. In response to a question about the team’s losses and lack of attendance, Jeter said, “No, it’s been a lot of fun down there, losing and not having anyone coming.”

He added: “We believe in the fanbase in Miami, we believe in the organization that we’re building, we understand that it’s going to take some time. I’ve said it before: I preach patience, even though I have none.”

Perhaps Manning can offer Jeter some advice on how to get through the losing and trust the work he’s putting in.

Watch Manning’s answer below: