The incredible life of Elijah Cummings: How a sharecropper’s son rose to become one of the fiercest Democrats who took on Trump

caption Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) photographed in his office on Capitol Hill on Thursday, November 15, 2018, in Washington, D.C. source Salwan Georges /The Washington Post / Getty

Elijah Cummings was born in 1951 and died in 2019, at age 68.

After working as a lawyer, he rose through the political ranks in Maryland, first serving as a state delegate for 14 years, and then representing Maryland’s 7th Congressional District for the last 23 years.

Cummings was known for his booming speeches, and holding truth to power. See his life in photos.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Elijah Cummings came from modest beginnings and died a towering politician.

In elementary school, he was told he was a poor learner and speaker. He went on to become a lawyer, a politician, and one of the fiercest orators in congress.

Over his nearly 40-year political career, Cummings fought for the rights of African Americans, for stricter gun control laws, and for people struggling with addiction.

As chairman of the Oversight and Reform committee, he was in the spotlight this past year when he demanded personal finance and political documents from President Donald Trump.

Here’s a look back at Cummings’ remarkable life.

Elijah Cummings was born on January 18, 1951 in Baltimore, Maryland. He was the seventh child of South Carolinian sharecroppers, Robert Cummings Sr. and Ruth Elma Cummings. In grade school, a counselor told Cummings he was a poor learner and speaker, and that he should abandon any dream he had of being a lawyer.

caption Portrait of politician and Maryland congressional representative Elijah Cummings, 1973. source Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty

Sources: Baltimore Sun, AP News

When he was 11 years old, his civil rights roots showed for the first time when he rallied together with other children to try and integrate a swimming pool in Baltimore. Everyday for a week, as children tried to get into the pool, they were spat on and threatened. Cummings was cut by a bottle that was thrown at him. “The experience transformed my entire life,” he said.

Source: AP News

When Cummings was 17, he met Larry Gibson as he looked for people to put into his high school’s hall of fame. Gibson, an active member of the 1960s civil rights movement, became his mentor and later advised him to go to law school. They also worked on political campaigns together.

caption Political advisor Larry S. Gibson talks to reporter as during the rally at Baltimore City Hall source Mark Gail/The Washington Post/Getty

Sources: Baltimore Sun, Baltimore Sun

The school counselor had lit a fire in Cummings, and he sought to prove them wrong. By the time he made it to Howard University in 1969, he was excelling at his studies, getting Phi Beta Kappa honors for his political science degree and serving in student government.

caption Elijah Cummings sitting on a bench, 1975. source Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty

Sources: Baltimore Sun, AP News

In 1976, he passed the state bar after graduating from University of Maryland School of Law. He worked at a small law firm in Baltimore before setting up his own practice, working alongside two other lawyers.

caption Elijah Cummings receiving an award, May 12, 1973. source Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty

Sources: Baltimore Sun, AP News

In 1982, Cummings won the election for state delegate. He would serve in the Maryland General Assembly for 14 years, while continuing to work as a lawyer. He also became the first African American in Maryland become speaker pro tem.

caption Politician and Maryland congressional representative Elijah Cummings and Vera Hall, 1984. source Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty

Sources: Baltimore Sun, The New York Times

Cummings credited former Maryland state Del. Lena Lee for starting his political career. She told him she wanted a woman to take her place, but told him, “you’ll do.”

caption Lawyer and politician Lena Lee. source Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty

Sources: Washington Examiner, Baltimore Sun

And contrary to his elementary school advice, Cummings became one of the most persuasive speakers in the statehouse. The AP described how he began speaking slowly, developing his themes, and then getting more enthusiastic, until his speech seemed not unlike a religious sermon.

caption Elijah Cummings, 1988. source Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty

Sources: Baltimore Sun, AP News

During his time as a delegate, Cummings was responsible for banning inner-city billboard advertisements for alcohol and tobacco. It was the first prohibition in a large city in the US.

caption Elijah Cummings, 1988. source Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty

Source: AP News

In 1995, he ran for Maryland’s 7th congressional district, which is most of West Baltimore and Howard County. He won the seat from former Rep. Kweisi Mfume, who left to lead the NAACP. Mfume told the Baltimore Sun, “Common law and experience teach us that politics change people — but Elijah was a person who changed politics – he put a human face on it — he made it real.”

caption The NAACP is among 12 civil rights groups urging parents not to opt-their kids out of Common Core tests. source Getty / Brendan Smialowski

Sources: AP News, Baltimore Sun

After a month of serving in Washington, he was quick to notice the change in politics. “After coming from the state where, basically, you had a lot of people working together, it’s clear that the lines are drawn here,” he said at the time.

caption Rep. Elijah Cummings on Oct. 23, 1996. source Maureen Keating/CQ Roll Call / Getty

Source: AP News

Still, Cummings was popular with his constituents. He would go on to be re-elected 12 times, and never come close to losing his seat. He won with 75% of the vote in the most recent election.

caption Rep. Elijah Cummings. source Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty

Source: CNN

From 2003 to 2004, Cummings chaired the Congressional Black Caucus, and did his best to put the group to the forefront of the national consciousness.

caption Members of the Congressional Black Caucus arrived at the White House this afternoon for a meeting with President Bush. Leading the group are Elijah Cummings and Eddie Bernice Johnson. source Susan Biddle/The Washington Post/Getty

Source: AP News

He also campaigned vigorously for stricter gun control laws, and was a big advocate for trying to help people addicted to drugs. One of this long-term concerns was the high price of prescription drugs.

caption Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., speaks during a rally with lawmakers and gun violence victims to call for action on gun safety measures on the steps of the Cathedral of the Incarnation in Baltimore, Md., June 29, 2016. source Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call / Getty

Sources: The New York Times, Baltimore Sun

Cummings was one of the earliest supporters of Barack Obama. He co-chaired his presidential campaign in Maryland in 2008. He said he went with his gut, and broke from the Democratic establishment who were backing Hilary Clinton, because he knew Obama was going to win.

caption Rep. Elijah Cummings welcomes U.S. Senator and Presidential candidate Barack Obama to the stage as he addresses thousands of supporters on the campus of Prince George’s Community College in 2007. source Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post/Getty

Sources: AP News, MotherJones, Baltimore Sun

Cummings might have been a Democrat through and through, but he was also known for having strong friendships outside of the party, including most notably with Rep. Mark Meadows, who leads the House Freedom Caucus, a conservative group.

caption Committee Chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) (R) listens to Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) (L) after a meeting of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform June 12, 2019 source Alex Wong/Getty

Source: The New York Times

In 2008, he married Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, who in 2018 was elected chairwoman of the Maryland Democratic Party. He had previously been married to Joyce Matthews.

caption Representative Elijah Cummings, a Democrat from Maryland, right, and Maya Rockeymoore Cummings arrive to a state dinner hosted by U.S. President Barack Obama in 2014. source Andrew Harrer/ White House Pool /Corbis/VCG / Getty

Source: Washington Post

Cummings was a religious man. He went to the New Psalmist Baptist Church, typically attending morning service every Sunday.

caption Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) speaks at the Southern Baptist Church. source Patrick Smith/Getty

Source: Baltimore Sun

In 2015, Cummings made headlines when he took to Baltimore’s streets to quell riots stemming from the death of Freddie Gray, a black resident who died after being arrested by police. Just hours after he had finished delivering the eulogy at Gray’s funeral, Cummings was urging people to stop rioting and go home.

caption Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., asks people to go home just before the 10 p.m. curfew near the intersection of West North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue as protesters walk for Freddie Gray around the city in Baltimore, MD on Wednesday April 29, 2015. source Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty

Source: AP News, The New York Times

In 2016, he was the senior Democrat on the House Benghazi Committee, which he later said, was “nothing more than a taxpayer-funded effort to bring harm to Hillary Clinton’s campaign.”

caption Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets Ranking Member Elijah Cummings, D-Md., as Chairman Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., left, looks on during a House Select Committee on Benghazi hearing in Longworth Building, October 22, 2015. source Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call / Getty

Source: AP News

When Trump was elected, Cummings, known for booming and compelling speeches, became one of the most effective Democrats taking on the president.

caption Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) gestures while delivering a speech on the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 25, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. source Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty

Source: Politico

In 2017, he had his only ever one-on-one sit down with Trump. He told him, “Mr. President, you’re now 70-something, I’m 60-something. Very soon you and I will be dancing with the angels. The thing that you and I need to do is figure out what we can do — what present can we bring to generations unborn?”

caption House Oversight ant Reform Chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings speaks at the National Press Club August 7, 2019 source Win McNamee/Getty

Source: Baltimore Sun

In 2017, Cummings spent two months in the hospital after there were complications with his heart valve replacement. He thought he was “living on borrowed time.” He began to use a motorized wheelchair or walking stick to get around the Capitol after that.

caption Democratic US representative Elijah Cummings for Maryland goes to the house chambers in 2019. source Andrew Carballero-Reynolds / Getty

Source: The New York Times

He and Trump tangled again in July 2019, when the president called his district “rodent-infested” and a place where “no human being would want to live” after Cummings criticized his administration’s handling of illegal migrants. Cummings responded saying while it was his constitutional duty to oversee the Executive Branch, it was his moral duty to fight for his constituents.

caption Congressman Elijah Cummings, center, and state Senator Catherine Pugh, right, lead a group of demonstrators in Baltimore on Friday, May 1, 2015. source Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty

Sources: AP News, Washington Examiner

Cummings became chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform in January 2019, giving him the power to investigate Trump. Despite seeming hesitant at first, he led the charge. He was one of three committee leaders guiding the impeachment inquiry.

Sources: The New York Times, Politico

And true to his values, Cummings spent his final months fighting Trump and his attempts to block any investigations. He’s seen here convening one of Congress’ most explosive hearings against Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen. Cummings said Trump was worse than Nixon during Watergate.

caption Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) gives his closing statement after Michael Cohen, former attorney and fixer for President Donald Trump, testified before the House Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill February 27, 2019 in Washington, DC. source Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Sources: The New York Times, AP News, Politico

On October 17, 2019, Cummings died from longstanding health problems. He was 68 years old.

caption A portrait of House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD), hangs on the wall outside his office in the Rayburn House Office building on October 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. source Mark Wilson/Getty

Sources: AP News, Vox

His wife Maya said in a statement that it was an honor to walk by his side. “He worked until his last breath, because he believed our democracy was the highest and best expression of our collective humanity, and that our nation’s diversity was our promise, not our problem.”