Viral video shows one of Elijah Cummings’ pallbearers skipping over Mitch McConnell in a handshake line

caption A pallbearer at Rep. Elijah Cummings’ memorial service appeared to skip over Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in a handshake line with lawmakers. source C-Span

Video from Rep. Elijah Cummings‘ memorial service on Thursday shows a pallbearer passing over Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in a handshake line.

A clip of the incident went viral on Twitter, with several people laughing at McConnell’s apparently shocked expression.

On Thursday, Cummings became the first black lawmaker to lie in state at the US Capitol, and numerous former colleagues eulogized him.

A video clip posted on Twitter showed C-SPAN’s footage of the line where speakers and pallbearers shook hands with several lawmakers, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, McConnell, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

At one point, a pallbearer can be seen grasping McCarthy’s hand, then Schumer’s, then swiftly moving past McConnell before stopping in front of Pelosi and shaking her hand.

McConnell, who had been reaching for the pallbearer’s hand, dropped his arm and appeared stricken in the seconds after the pallbearer passed him by.

The Kentucky Republican turned and looked at Schumer in apparent disbelief.

source C-Span

Cummings, who represented Maryland’s 7th Congressional District, died on October 17. He was 68.

He became the first black lawmaker to lie in state in the Capitol and was eulogized by several former colleagues – including McConnell – on Thursday.

In his remarks, McConnell praised Cummings’ work quelling violence in Baltimore during protests in 2015 over the death of Freddie Gray, a black man who died in police custody.

“‘Let’s go home. Let’s all go home,'” McConnell recalled Cummings saying. “Now our distinguished colleague truly has gone home.”