Elisabeth Moss says she ‘would be 100% into’ making a sequel to ‘The Invisible Man’

Elisabeth Moss says she wants to make a sequel to her hit movie “The Invisible Man.”

“I would be 100% into continuing to tell that story,” she told Insider while promoting her upcoming movie, “Shirley.” “There’s definitely something to do there with her.”

The movie’s director Leigh Whannell has said he hasn’t put any thought into a sequel.

However, with Moss voicing her interest it’s possible a sequel could materialize in the future.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the ending of “The Invisible Man.”

For many of us, “The Invisible Man” was either the last movie we saw in theaters before the health crisis or the first we watched On Demand while stuck at home. Either way, the ending of the movie makes us want more of Elisabeth Moss’ Cecilia Kass character.

And it seems like she wants to oblige.

“I would be 100% into continuing to tell that story,” Moss told Insider on Tuesday while promoting her next movie, the indie “Shirley” (in theaters June 5), in which she plays “The Haunting of Hill House” author Shirley Jackson.

“There’s definitely something to do there with her,” she continued. “She’s got the invisibility suit. Spoiler alert. But I think there’s something to do there.”

“The Invisible Man” was one of the last box office hits before the coronavirus pandemic led to the world shutting down. The Universal/Blumhouse horror movie was made for only $7 million but brought in close to $123 million worldwide. Then add that number to whatever it made when the movie went to Premium On Demand once the coronavirus hit (though Universal has not given out any official figures).

But what would the movie be about?

“The Invisible Man” ends with Cecilia (Moss) finding out that the invisible man tormenting her the whole movie isn’t her abusive ex-boyfriend, Adrian, but Adrian’s brother, Tom. However, Adrian finally gets what’s coming to him when Cecilia, now in possession of the invisibility suit, kills Adrian and makes it look like a suicide.

The way the movie ends certainly opens the door for more of Cecilia’s story to be told, but since the movie opened, director Leigh Whannell has admitted he’s never “put any thought into a sequel.”

Even Moss admits that “it’s complicated” to discuss a sequel.

“Leigh and I always have said that like any sequel you don’t want to do it unless people want you to do it,” she said. “So I think we’re still figuring out if anyone would want it. And then, of course, figuring out what that story would be and doing it well. You don’t want to do a sequel for sequel’s sake.”

“Truly talking as an actor, I would love to play her again,” Moss added of the Cecilia character. “I loved working with Leigh and I f—ing love Blumhouse.”

While “The Invisible Man” sequel doesn’t seem to be on the fast track, Universal and Blumhouse are moving forward with finding more ways to bring the classic monsters from the Universal library, like “The Invisible Man,” to the screen. Elizabeth Banks is developing “The Invisible Woman,” which is supposed to not be connected to “The Invisible Man.” And the studio is teaming with Blumhouse to make a Dracula movie with director Karyn Kusama (“The Invitation,” “Destroyer”).