Elite police teams descended on NTU after a teen claimed she’d been assaulted – but it may have all been a lie

The student claimed she was attacked by multiple perpetrators, who subsequently fled into the forested area surrounding the campus. Facebook/Nanyang Technological University, Singapore

Elite police officers descended on Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and its surrounding forests on Saturday (Dec 14), after a 19-year-old reported that she was assaulted on campus – but police now say her claim was fake.

The New Paper (TNP) reported that an ambulance was dispatched to the university on Dec 14, while officers from the Ground Response Force, Gurkha Contingent, Criminal Investigation Department and K-9 Unit combed the area for the alleged attackers.

According to TNP, police said the student claimed to have been attacked at around 6.30pm along 50 Nanyang Walk (close to the university’s Hall 16 hostel) by multiple perpetrators, who subsequently fled into the nearby forested area.

The report added that the teen suffered minor injuries and was tended to by paramedics.

Following news of the assault, the NTU Student’s Union said in a now-deleted post that students should to stay indoors and call campus security or the police if they saw anything suspicious.

Police remained on campus the following day (Dec 15), according to accounts from students.

"What's with the police in campus today? What happened?"Submitted Sunday, 15/12#NTUConfessions25448 Posted by NTU Confessions on Saturday, 14 December 2019

"Anyone know what’s ongoing in ntu these few days?? I been seeing many police car and police man around, is it there’s some thing on going?? I’m scared"Submitted Sunday, 15/12#NTUConfessions25447 Posted by NTU Confessions on Saturday, 14 December 2019

According to TNP, police said conflicting accounts of the event from the student later cast doubt on her claims.

The university said in a statement later that day that preliminary investigations revealed the alleged assault did not occur.

Police were now investigating the teen for providing false information, it added.

NTU would like to assure the NTU community there is no cause for concern about their safety on campus. We urge everyone to refrain from commenting or speculating on the case to avoid causing unnecessary alarm. Here is the University’s official statement on last night's incident. pic.twitter.com/MbCYMaAoOQ — NTU Singapore (@NTUsg) December 15, 2019

In another deleted post quoted by ST, the student’s union said it was “relieved to share that any incident of assault did not take place, and all students are safe.”

The latest case comes months after a spate of high-profile sexual crimes in universities here, which resulted in the Government calling for harsher penalties to be doled out to offenders.

