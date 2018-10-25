The British SAS, one of the world’s top special forces, is opening its elite ranks to women

caption A British commando fires at the Taliban as smoke rises from an airstrike in Helmand province, Afghanistan. British Ministry of Defence announced Thursday its plans to open more combat units to women, which will allow female soldiers the opportunity to apply for special operations roles. source John Moore/Getty Images

The British SAS, one of the world’s most elite special operations communities, is now open to women, the Ministry of Defence announced Thursday.

Britain has slowly been phasing women into more combat-oriented roles since 2016, according to the BBC. Now, female soldiers can join the Royal Marines and the infantry, which opens the door for them to eventually apply for special forces.

In a twitter post, British Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said he was “delighted” to announce what he called a “truly defining moment.”

“Our Armed Forces will now be determined by ability alone and not gender,” he tweeted.