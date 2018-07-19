The world’s 10 most expensive hotel suites

caption One of the bathrooms in the Grand Riad at The Royal Mansour in Marrakech, Morocco. source Elite Traveler/The Royal Mansour

Private jet magazine Elite Traveler just released its list of the top 100 hotel suites for 2018.

The list includes categories such as the largest suites and the most expensive suites around the world.

Below are the top 10 most expensive suites, which range in price from $36,000 per night to a mind-boggling $80,000 per night.

Keep scrolling to see some of the most luxurious accommodations across the globe.

10. Suite 5000, Mandarin Oriental New York, New York City, New York — $36,000

caption Mandarin Oriental New York. source Elite Traveler/Mandarin Oriental New York

You won’t find this 3,300-square-foot suite on the Mandarin Oriental’s website – it’s something only VIPS know about. Located on the 50th floor, the suite boasts a living room, three bedrooms, a dining area with a Swarovski wall installation, and a library of movies and music curated by Academy Records.

9. The Princess Grace Suite, Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo, Monaco — $37,000

caption Hotel de Paris. source Elite Traveler/Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo

Spread out over two floors and 9,795 square feet, this suite owes its name to Princess Grace of Monaco. There’s everything from a private terrace to a sauna and steam room. The two bedrooms – as well as many of the other rooms – offer stunning views of the sea below.

8. The Royal Suite, The Plaza, New York City, New York — $40,000

caption The Plaza. source Elite Traveler/The Plaza

There’s a reason this is called the Royal Suite – it draws inspiration from the court of Louis XV. The suite’s three bathrooms are covered in mosaic marble tile, and there are 24-karat gold-plated fixtures throughout the other rooms. Guests who stay at this 4,400-square-foot suite have their own private elevator and a magnificent view of Fifth Avenue.

7. The Penthouse Suite, Hotel Cala di Volpe, Porte Cervo, Italy — $41,177

caption Hotel Cala di Volpe. source Elite Traveler/Hotel Cala di Volpe

Despite its rustic décor, this 2,690-square-foot suite is the epitome of luxury. Guests can enjoy a terracotta solarium, private swimming pool, and a dining area that overlooks the gorgeous Costa Smeralda. The suite even has a private wine cellar.

6. The Grand Riad, The Royal Mansour, Marrakech, Morocco — $43,480

caption The Royal Mansour. source Elite Traveler/The Royal Mansour

The Royal Mansour is home to 53 individual three-story riads, and the Grand Riad is indeed the grandest of them all. You’ll feel like Moroccan royalty in this suite, thanks to the ornate décor and endless amenities. There’s a home cinema, personal bar and gym, and a spa room. Plus, the Grand Riad provides views of the city that are second only to the view from the Koutoubia Mosque tower.

5. The Hilltop Villa, Laucala Island, Fiji — $45,000

caption Laucala Island. source Elite Traveler/Laucala Island

Ideal for families or large groups, the Hilltop Villa is more than just a suite. The estate, which sits on a private island, comes with a private cook, nanny, and chauffeur. In addition to the main residence, there are two guest residences, and a serene pool surrounded by lush gardens. If the ocean is more your thing, head down to the water sports center, which is equipped with 14 boats.

4. The Penthouse, Faena Hotel Miami Beach, Miami, Florida — $50,000

caption Faena Hotel. source Elite Traveler/Faena Hotel Miami Beach

Designed by film director Baz Luhrmann and his wife, set designer Catherine Martin, Faena Hotel is unsurprisingly known for its bold look, punctuated by animal prints and ivory and marble interiors. Every one of the penthouse suite’s five bedrooms boasts its own balcony, and the floor-to-ceiling windows that surround the suite’s two stories provide equally incredible ocean views.

3. The Penthouse Suite, Hôtel Martinez, Cannes, France —$53,200

caption Grand Hyatt Cannes. source Elite Traveler/Hotel Martinez

A celebrity favorite during the Cannes Film Festival, Hôtel Martinez’s 17,975-square-foot penthouse suite looks out onto the Bay of Cannes, the hotel’s private beach, and the Boulevard de la Croisette. Guests won’t be able to resist sunning on the suite’s beautiful wood-paneled terrace.

2. The Five-Bedroom Terrace Suite, The Mark, New York City, New York — $75,000

caption The Mark. source Elite Traveler/The Mark

Complete with two king bedrooms, two queen bedrooms, and a full bedroom, this 4,788-square-foot suite is like a mansion in the city. In the 5.5 bathrooms, you’ll find black and white marble and Italian toiletries made exclusively for The Mark. For those who like to cook, there’s a custom-designed kitchen. There’s plenty of outdoor space too – the suite offers a skylighted pavilion and 2,500-square-foot terrace overlooking Central Park.

1. The Royal Penthouse Suite, Hotel President Wilson, Geneva, Switzerland — $80,000

caption President Wilson Hotel. source Elite Traveler/Hotel President Wilson

Guests who stay at the royal penthouse suite have the eighth floor of the President Wilson Hotel all to themselves. No luxury is spared here – from the living room filled with a grand piano, billiards, and rare book collection, to the bathroom that features Hermès toiletries, and a Jacuzzi overlooking Lake Geneva. In true Swiss fashion, the penthouse also boasts a state-of- the-art security system, with cameras, bulletproof windows, and a panic button.