Everything we know about William ‘Billy’ Evans, the fiancé of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes

Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the infamous blood-testing startup Theranos, is reportedly engaged.

Her fiancé is William “Billy” Evans, a 27-year-old heir to a hospitality property management company in California, according to those reports.

Holmes and her ex-boyfriend, former Theranos president Sunny Balwani, are awaiting trial on federal charges of fraud, and she faces up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

While Elizabeth Holmes faces the possibility of spending the next two decades in jail, the founder of the failed blood-testing startup Theranos has reportedly found the time to get engaged.

Holmes is engaged and living in a luxury apartment with her fiancé in San Francisco, Vanity Fair reports. Reports say the man is William “Billy” Evans, a 27-year heir to a chain of hotels in California.

Not much is known about the couple’s relationship, since they’ve largely kept things off of social media and out of the press. The couple has been keeping a low profile for good reason – Holmes faces federal fraud charges, stemming from allegations she covered up her company’s faulty blood testing technology and defrauded investors.

Here’s everything we know so far about Billy Evans, Elizabeth Holmes’ fiancé:

William “Billy” Evans, 27, grew up near San Diego, California. He’s one of three children born to his parents, Susan and William L. Evans.

The Evans family has lived in the San Diego area for generations. Billy Evans’ grandparents, Anne and William D. Evans, founded a hotel management group in 1953 called Evans Hotels. The group manages three properties in the San Diego area.

The Lodge Torrey Pines in La Jolla, one of the properties owned by Evans Hotels.

After William D. Evans died in 1984, his widow, Anne, added two of her children to the Evans Hotels management team. The company has since been jointly managed by five members of the Evans family, with the 27-year-old Billy Evans as heir apparent to the company.

Catamaran Resort Hotel, another property managed by Evans Hotels.

Evans attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he graduated in 2015 with a bachelors degree in economics. During summers between school, Evans worked at various financial and consulting companies in California, according to his LinkedIn. He was also a student brand manager at Red Bull while at MIT.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

While at MIT, Evans studied abroad in China on a full scholarship, his LinkedIn says. He studied Chinese language and literature at Fudan University in Shanghai.

Fudan University in China.

After graduating from MIT, Evans worked at LinkedIn as a strategy and analytics leadership program analyst. He worked there until February 2017.



Evans then moved onto Luminar Technologies, a startup working on radar and sensor technology for autonomous cars. His LinkedIn says he was a manger of special projects, but he left the company in January of this year.

It’s not clear when exactly Holmes and Evans met. The two of them were first spotted together at Burning Man, the art festival in the Nevada desert, just days before Theranos fully shut down.



Holmes and Evans reportedly live in a luxury apartment in San Francisco, Vanity Fair reported. She’s said to wear Evans’ MIT “signet ring” on a chain around her neck. Evans is 27 years old — eight years younger than the 35-year-old Holmes.

California has permanently moved up its presidential primary from June to March.

The couple regularly post pictures “professing their love for each other” on a private Instagram account, Vanity Fair reports.

For everyone asking about Holmes's social media. It's private. But here are a few screenshots of her and her fiancé we found online. (I personally find it crazy that she's being charged with 11 felony counts, thousands of people's lives were harmed, and she's as happy as can be.) pic.twitter.com/6nYfjltLt4 — Nick Bilton (@nickbilton) February 21, 2019

While we don’t know much else about Holmes’ romantic life, we do know that she used to date Theranos president and COO Sunny Balwani. Holmes and Balwani met when she was just 18, and kept their relationship secret throughout their time at Theranos.

Footage of Sunny Balwani during a Theranos presentation.

Holmes and Balwani have pleaded not guilty to federal charges related to their time as Theranos execs, and are both due back in court on April 22. Each of them could face up to 20 years in prison, as well as a $250,000 fine plus restitution for each charge, the government has said.

Former Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes (L) leaves the Robert F. Peckham U.S. Federal Court on January 14, 2019 in San Jose, California.

