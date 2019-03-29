Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is reportedly engaged to a 27-year-old hotel heir. Here’s what we know about their relationship.

caption Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is living with her fiancé in a luxury apartment in San Francisco. source Kimberly White/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is engaged, Vanity Fair’s Nick Bilton reported.

Her fiancé is William “Billy” Evans, a 27-year-old hotel heir, according to the Daily Mail. Evans has also worked for driverless-car startup Luminar Technologies.

“She wears his M.I.T. signet ring on a necklace and the couple regularly post stories on Instagram professing their love for each other,” Bilton wrote in a February Vanity Fair article. “She reliably looks ‘chirpy’ and ‘chipper.'”

Holmes and Evans have reportedly been living in a luxury apartment building in San Francisco while Holmes awaits trial. Holmes, 35, was once a Silicon Valley superstar and the youngest female self-made billionaire after founding the blood-testing startup Theranos. But when the flaws and inaccuracies of the company’s technology were revealed, Theranos and Holmes were charged with “massive fraud.”

Holmes and Evans reportedly share a Siberian husky named Balto, according to Brides magazine.

The pair has not publicly confirmed their relationship, but they were seen partying at Burning Man in 2018, according to the Daily Mail.

Holmes arrives at court in California in January 2019.

In 2014, Holmes told The New Yorker that she “doesn’t date.”

But in 2019, it came out that the Theranos founder was previously in a relationship with the former president of Theranos, Sunny Balwani, Business Insider’s Lydia Ramsey previously reported. The two kept their relationship a secret at the time, but both later confirmed it in deposition tapes reported by ABC News in January 2019. Holmes said in the tapes that the two were together “for a long period of time” but that they didn’t disclose their relationship to investors.

caption Holmes was previously in a relationship with the former president of Theranos. source REUTERS/Mike Blake

Their relationship was of interest to John Carreyrou, an investigative reporter for The Wall Street Journal and the author of “Bad Blood.”

“It instantly became clear to me that she was lying to her board about this romantic relationship that she was having with the number two of the company, who by the way, was also about 20 years older,” Carreyrou previously told Business Insider.

