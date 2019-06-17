Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes reportedly got married in secret to hotel heir Billy Evans

source Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the disgraced blood-testing startup Theranos, reportedly got married recently in a secret wedding ceremony.

Sources told the Vanity Fair reporter Nick Bilton that Holmes married her boyfriend, a 27-year-old hotel heir named Billy Evans. Bilton said no Theranos employees were invited to the wedding, even though she’s “still friendly” with some of her former coworkers.

News of the secret wedding comes months after Bilton reported Holmes, 35, was engaged and living in San Francisco. It was later revealed that Holmes’ fiancé was Evans. The couple met at a party in 2017, according to Elle, and were spotted attending Burning Man together in August 2018, days before Theranos shut down fully.

The couple has kept a low profile and is rarely spotted out in public. The couple was living in a $5,000-a-month apartment near San Francisco’s Lombard Street, but they recently moved. Holmes wears Evans’ signet ring from his alma mater MIT on a chain around her neck, according to the New York Post.

After Page Six reported last week that Holmes may have secretly gotten married, Bilton confirmed the news with his sources, the Vanity Fair reporter said in an episode of his podcast “Inside the Hive.”

Bilton floated several theories as to why they got married, including that Holmes needs access to Evans’ funds to pay for her legal bills. Holmes is facing almost a dozen federal charges of fraud related to her time at Theranos, a biotech startup once valued by investors at as much as $9 billion that shut down after it was revealed to be based on faulty science and bogus claims.

Now Holmes and her previous boyfriend – Sunny Balwani, Theranos’ former president – are facing up to 20 years in prison and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines. The next status hearing is scheduled for July 1, and the trial could start as early as July 8.

A representative for Holmes did not immediately return a request for comment.