Take a look inside the $5,000-a-month San Francisco apartment that Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes reportedly once called home

Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of the blood-testing startup Theranos, has laid low while she awaits trial on federal fraud charges.

She and her fiancé, a hotel heir named Billy Evans, were reportedly renting a $5,000-a-month apartment in San Francisco on Lombard Street, near a popular tourist attraction.

Holmes and her fiancé no longer live there, and the apartment unit is now listed online with photos of the interior – take a look.

Little has been heard recently from Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the failed blood-testing startup Theranos who could face up to the next two decades in jail.

The former CEO has kept a low profile and tried to maintain a private life as she waits to stand trial on federal charges of fraud. Despite her attempts, snippets of her personal life have emerged.

Several news outlets reported earlier this year that Holmes was engaged to a 27-year-old MIT grad named Billy Evans, the heir to a chain of hotels in California. Vanity Fair reported that the two were living in a luxury apartment in San Francisco with their Siberian husky.

Now that apartment is available to rent, according to CNBC. Holmes and Evans moved out “a few weeks ago,” CNBC reported on Saturday.

Take a look inside the $5,000-a-month apartment that Holmes and her fiancé reportedly once called home.

Even after Holmes’ Theranos officially shut down in late 2018, the former CEO couldn’t leave Silicon Valley as she waited to stand trial on federal fraud charges.

Holmes and her fiancé were spotted around San Francisco, fueling reports that they were living together in a luxury apartment.

According to CNBC, Holmes and Evans were living at 1340 Lombard St., in San Francisco’s Russian Hill neighborhood.

Airbnb describes Russian Hill as “an intimate neighborhood more likely to host wine tours than bar crawls,” characterized by hidden stairways and cable cars.

Their former apartment is just a few blocks from one of San Francisco’s top tourist attractions, the famously crooked block of Lombard Street.

Dubbed the “crookedest street in the world,” Lombard Street attracts more than two million visitors a year.

The apartment is part of Lombard Place Apartments, a complex of three identical seven-story buildings.

The apartment buildings are composed of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units.

The website for Lombard Place Apartments describes the complex as a “picture-perfect place to call home” with “panoramic views” and “tons of personality.”

The marketing slogan for Lombard Place Apartments: “Iconic charm. Modern living.”

The complex is also pet-friendly, which meant Holmes and Evans could live there with their Siberian husky, Balto. The dog reportedly served as the unofficial mascot for Theranos during the company’s final days.

Balto apparently wasn’t potty-trained and was allowed to roam and go to the bathroom wherever he wanted inside the company’s headquarters.

Lombard Place Apartments are situated atop one of San Francisco’s many hills, affording the units a great view of the iconic Golden Gate Bridge.

This view over the San Francisco Bay also includes city landmarks like Alcatraz Island and Coit Tower.

The apartment that Holmes and Evans reportedly called home was a two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit on the third floor.

Fortunately, the building has an elevator, saving the couple from having to walk up flights of stairs.

CNBC reported that the hallways are lined with “dark brown, mosaic carpeting, and white apartment doors featuring gold doorknobs.”

CNBC tried to interview residents in the Lombard Place complex that were neighbord to Holmes, but many declined to speak to reporters.

“Your home is the backdrop of your life, and the Lombard Place Apartments set the scene for beautiful Russian Hill living,” the apartment listing reads. “Sun soaked, light, bright, and airy, they feature top-of-the-world views and expansive interiors.”

However, the apartment’s entry area and kitchen don’t exactly look “expansive” as advertised.

The apartment features a relatively small kitchen with minimal counter space, which would make navigating the area difficult for an activity like a couple trying to make dinner together.

According to the listing, the kitchen comes with a refrigerator, a gas range, and a dishwasher.

Past the kitchen is the first of the apartment’s two spacious rooms.

The entire apartment is covered in hardwood flooring.

Both rooms have numerous windows to bring natural light into the unit.

It seems from this room, however, that these large windows just gave Holmes and her fiancé a wide view of the apartment complex next door.

The two bathrooms in the apartment look similar to each other.

They’re pretty standard, each with a toilet, a sink and mirror, and a tiled shower.

The second bedroom in the apartment is bigger than the first, with double the windows for even more natural light and expansive views of San Francisco.

This room offers a much better view of the San Francisco Bay than the first bedroom.

CNBC said the couple had a corner unit in the building, which offered them some of the best views of anyone else in the complex.

And because their neighborhood is atop a hill, living on the third floor likely meant the view was uninhibited by any other tall buildings in their line of sight.

The bedrooms are connected by a set of french doors.

Likely, Holmes and Evans converted one of the bedrooms into a living or dining space.

The apartment has a washer-dryer, saving trips to a nearby laundromat.

Having an in-unit laundry system is a coveted amenity for many apartments.

The apartment is now available, so it could be yours — for $5,395 a month.

In case you’re interested, the leasing agent is holding an open house to see the unit on Wednesday from 6 to 6:30 p.m.