Elizabeth Olsen says she would ‘never’ say hi to Robert De Niro on the street, despite working together on 2012 thriller ‘Red Lights’

caption Elizabeth Olsen said she runs into people she knows while traveling “a lot.” source Charley Gallay/Getty

Elizabeth Olsen opened up about avoiding people she knows while she’s traveling in an interview with Insider.

She said she often sees Robert De Niro while out, but would “never go up to him and say, ‘Hey!'”

“I wouldn’t even know what to call him. Bob? I don’t know,” she said. “I just avoid that stuff. It’s so awkward.”

Olsen previously recalled a similar story about seeing Jimmy Kimmel in Seattle when she appeared on his talk show.

If Elizabeth Olsen sees someone she vaguely knows out in public, chances are she’ll try to hide from them.

The “Avengers: Endgame” star explained why she doesn’t like “awkward” run-ins with other celebrities in an interview with Insider.

“It actually happens a lot,” the actress told us while hosting a New York-based event honoring the relaunch of the Delta SkyMiles American Express Card portfolio.

caption Olsen attended the “Red Lights” premiere during the 2012 Sundance Film Festival in January 2012. source George Pimentel/Getty Images

“I feel like I see [Robert] De Niro often, even just in a hotel or something. We were in the same film together that no one saw and shared a four hour meal once with all the other actors,” she recalled, referring to the 2012 thriller “Red Lights.”

“I would never go up to him and say, ‘Hey!’ I wouldn’t even know what to call him. Bob? I don’t know,” Olsen explained, adding, “I just avoid that stuff. It’s so awkward.”

The “WandaVision” star said that she’ll sometimes even “forget that I’ve worked with someone, because I assume they wouldn’t remember me.”

Olsen previously rehashed a similar experience when she appeared on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” earlier this month.

She told host Jimmy Kimmel that she saw him in April while she was doing “tourist things” in Seattle.

“There was this little French bistro I wanted to try out, and it was really small and narrow. I was looking at the menu on the glass and you were right there,” she said.

The “Sorry for Your Loss” star said that she has “really bad social anxiety” and she doesn’t know what to do when she sees “work people” outside of professional settings.

“I felt really weird sitting through a meal not knowing if I should say hi to you or not, so I just went to a different restaurant,” Olsen told Kimmel.

caption Olsen was a guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in November 2013. source Randy Holmes/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

She gave Insider another reason why she avoided the late night host.

“I also, out of context, don’t want to put someone in a weird position, where it’s like, ‘You know me. You remember me. You’ve interviewed me three times on your television show,'” she told us about her decision to hide from Kimmel.