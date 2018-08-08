Elizabeth Taylor’s former home is for sale for $15.9M — take a look inside

caption An overhead view of Elizabeth Taylor’s estate. source realtor.com

Elizabeth Taylor’s former Beverly Hills mansion is back on the market for the first time in 21 years.

The “Cleopatra” and “Cat On A Hot Tin Roof” actress lived in the home in the 1950s with her second husband, British actor Michael Wilding. The pair lived with their two sons, Michael and Christopher, before their divorce in 1957.

The 7,761-square-foot mansion was originally built in 1953 by architect George McLean, and is now on the market for $15.9 million.

Take a look inside to see where the legendary movie star once lived.

The famous couple lived in the home with their two children from 1954 until their divorce in 1957.

The traditional-style home sits on two acres of secluded land and boasts views of downtown Los Angeles and the Pacific ocean.

Allegedly, MGM studios loaned the Hollywood couple money to buy the house.

Taylor and her husband are rumored to have bought the one-story home after scaling the fence to take a peek inside.

The current homeowners purchased the house for $2 million in 1997 and didn’t have to scale the fence.

Taylor had a reputation for making grand entrances to parties in her home. She would emerge from a wheeled wall that separated the living room and bedroom, sometimes hours after the party began.

This is just one of the many homes where Taylor lived and hosted her famous friends.

The current owners of the home added steel appliances, wood paneling, cabinets, and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The kitchen has been renovated and updated since Taylor lived here in the 1950s.

The ranch has six bedrooms and seven full baths.

Architect Budd Holden, who designed homes for Cher and Barbara Streisand, updated the house for the current owners in the 1980s.

It also features four fireplaces, an art studio, and maid’s rooms.

There are plenty of large windows throughout the home.

The exterior of the house has a courtyard with an elaborate fountain and palm trees.

The 52,919-square-foot estate also features an open patio, and a three-car garage and car park.

Swimmers can enjoy the breathtaking city views from the outdoor heated pool.

According to Coldwell Banker realtor, Joyce Rey, the estate “is perfect for a celebrity who wants ultimate privacy.”