Sen. Elizabeth Warren just took a huge step toward her 2020 presidential bid

Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced she is launching an exploratory committee for a presidential run in the 2020 election.

A campaign video and website went live Monday morning in which Warren describes her vision to defend the middle class, which she says “is under attack.”

The Massachusetts Democrat has been a long-expected candidate, most recently stoking attention when she said she would seriously consider the decision to run after the conclusion of the 2018 midterm elections.

Warren’s campaign messaging already appears to lean on her record of reform and fighting big interests after she experienced economic hardship as a child and teenager in her native Oklahoma.

After a career in law and academia, Warren took aim at large financial agents, using her work as a Harvard Law School professor to spur the creation of a consumer protection bureau and calling banking executives before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, of which she’s a member.

In the video released Monday morning, Warren points to her reform victories and defeat of state Rep. Geoff Diehl, the Massachusetts co-chair of Trump’s 2016 campaign, in November’s midterm elecions.

“I never thought I’d run for office, not in a million years,” Warren says in the video. “But when Republican senators try to sabotage the reforms and run me out of town, I went back to Massachusetts and ran against one of them. And I beat him.”

Every person in America should be able to work hard, play by the same set of rules, & take care of themselves & the people they love. That’s what I’m fighting for, & that’s why I’m launching an exploratory committee for president. I need you with me: https://t.co/BNl2I1m8OX pic.twitter.com/uXXtp94EvY — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 31, 2018

Though Warren has already secured a large amount of financial support, a Boston Globe editorial from earlier this month cited low support for a presidential run from her constituents.

“Warren missed her moment in 2016, and there’s reason to be skeptical of her prospective candidacy in 2020,” the Globe said in the editorial. “While Warren is an effective and impactful senator with an important voice nationally, she has become a divisive figure. A unifying voice is what the country needs now after the polarizing politics of Donald Trump.”

caption Warren speaks during a campaign rally for former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in Manchester, New Hampshire on October 24, 2016. source Thomson Reuters

Despite doubts about her chances in the already-crowded group of Democratic contenders, Warren has stayed in the spotlight.

She and President Donald Trump have had tense back-and-forth exchanges over her Native American ancestry, and she released the results of a DNA test to a mixed reception.

Other high-profile Democrats poised to announce their intentions for 2020 include Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, and Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, all of whom have been making recent stops in key election states.

Warren’s announcement makes her the third candidate to officially declare their interest for running in 2020, after Democratic Maryland Rep. John Delaney and former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro, a former Obama adviser.