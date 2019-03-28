‘We also had iced tea’: Elizabeth Warren and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have a little fun on Twitter after reporters share that the pair had lunch in DC

caption Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) attends the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network post-midterm election meeting in the Kennedy Caucus Room at the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill November 13, 2018 in Washington, DC. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Senator Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joked on Twitter about having lunch together in Washington, DC after various reporters tweeted about their meeting.

“BREAKING: we had labneh,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in response to CNN reporter Greg Krieg writing that two of his sources confirmed the lunch.

Warren got in on the fun too, jokingly adding, “BREAKING: we also had iced tea!” in response to Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet.

Labneh is a type of soft cheese that resembles yogurt commonly found in Middle Eastern dishes that is gaining popularity in American restaurants.

“This thick and creamy spreadable ‘cheese’ is a Lebanese staple made by straining yogurt,” Cooking Light food writer Jennifer Kushnier wrote of labneh last year. “Think of it as a less-tart version of cream cheese, but with more protein and fewer calories, fat, and sodium.”

Following Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet, Google searches for labneh immediately skyrocketed, as one tweeter pointed out.

It’s not clear what the two Democratic lawmakers discussed over lunch. The support of Ocasio-Cortez could possibly be a boon for Warren, who is currently running for the Democratic presidential nomination from the progressive wing of the party.

While Ocasio-Cortez is a high-profile and influential figure in the progressive wing of the Democratic party, she’s just 29 years old, meaning she’s too young to be a possible vice-presidential candidate for any of the 2020 contenders.